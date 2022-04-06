Refillable beauty products are taking over

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

As more people become concerned about their environmental impact, beauty brands have started changing the way they do things. While single-use products were the norm for decades, they just don't cut it in this environmentally-conscious world.

Enter: Refillable beauty products. Without having to discard the whole item, customers can now replace used cosmetics and reuse the packaging to reduce waste.

It is also common for refills to be more affordable to purchase, which is always a plus in our books.

Here are some you can get right now if you are a beauty guru looking to lessen the impact on your surroundings.

Fenty Skin Hydra Visor, $55 and $46, from Sephora

Want to cop Rihanna’s glow? Fenty Skin’s Hydra Visor SPF30 Sunscreen Moisturiser ($55) allows you to do just that. This product provides you with hydration and sun protection — two of the most basic but important skincare needs.

Not only does this pink-tinged sunscreen seemingly disappear upon application, it is so light that it feels like there is nothing on the skin. Yet, that’s not all the Hydra Visor does. While it protects and feeds moisture to your skin, it also brightens and reduces the appearance of pores.

When you are done with the original product, all you have to do is remove the cartridge, replace it, and you’re good to go!

The original is priced at $55 while refills are priced at $46.

Get the original here, and the refill here.

Dior Addict Hydrating Lipstick, $58 and $47, from Dior

For vibrant lips with the ultimate shine, look no further than the Dior Addict ($58); it promises 24-hour hydration and six-hour wear and shine. The lipsticks have an intense colour payoff and a luminous glow that will bring all the attention to your pout.

The formula of these lippies includes plum oil, an ingredient rich in fatty acids to help nourish lips, and vegetable-based oils to help the pigment apply evenly. Jasmine floral wax is also included to keep your lips moisturised.

The refillable packaging is a vinyl lacquered case embossed with the Dior logo. Extremely timeless and chic, it’s the height of elegance and simplicity.

The originals are priced at $58 while refills are priced at $47.

Get the original here, and the refill here.

Guerlain Orchidee Imperiale 5G Cream, $742, from physical stores

You can now achieve skin longevity with Guerlain Orchidee Imperiale 5G Cream ($742). This high-end beauty cream makes use of High Regeneration, High Naturalness, and High Sensoriality to reduce the signs of ageing.

Two particular species of orchids, Gastrodia Elata and Dendrobium Fimbriatum, were used to regulate cell respiration and target a longevity enzyme that lies at the root of the skin’s youthful appearance.

The formula is second to none — it is plumping, rich, emollient, and soft, protecting the skin and hydrating it throughout the day. It also evens the skin tone and boosts radiance so that you will look your best all day.

READ ALSO: Brown eyeliners are trending - here are our favourites

Better yet, if you decide you don’t want to repurchase the product, the packaging is made of entirely recyclable materials — 40 per cent recycled glass and 100 per cent recycled plastic.

The original is priced at $742 while refills are priced at $631.

Get it in-stores from Tang Plaza, Takashimaya, and Metro Paragon.

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Moisturiser, $380 and $325, from Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Cream ($380) is no stranger to beauty lovers. It is known for its ability to perk up dull skin in an instant. A moisturiser that gives intense hydration, it is suitable for all skin types and various skin concerns such as dryness, fine lines, and wrinkles.

Fun fact: the product was originally used backstage for models before they hit the runway in order to transform their appearances before the show.

The refills come in capsules that allow easy refilling into the glass containers.

The original is priced at $380 while refills are priced at $325.

Get the original here, and the refill here.

Caudalie Premier Cru The Rich Cream, $157.50 and $136, from Lookfantastic

Boost your skin’s elasticity and radiance with Caudalie’s Premier Cru The Rich Cream ($157.50). The product makes use of TET8 technology and Honokio, an active ingredient extracted from Magnolia that helps boost the TET enzyme. These two aspects, combined with resveratrol, enable the product to help reduce the signs of ageing — such as fine lines and wrinkles; all while promoting a youthful complexion.

This rich cream is a powerhouse for dry, sensitive skin. It hydrates and soothes the complexion for a plump, toned, and radiant glow.

The refill option is packaged into a recyclable jar as well so you know you’re doing as little harm to the environment as possible.

READ ALSO: 8 new skincare power products for radiant, glowing skin

The original is priced at $157.50 while the original is priced at $136.

Get the original here, and the refill here.

Kora Organics Tumeric Glow Moisturiser, $79 and $65, from Kora Organics

Say goodbye to dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and other signs of ageing with the Turmeric Glow Moisturizer ($79). With a certified organic formulation, turmeric is the main ingredient. It evens skin tones, brightens, and reduces signs of pigmentation.

Other key ingredients include Marine Micro Algae, a powerful source of fatty acids that helps improve the skin’s appearance, and a mixture of Desert Date, Rosehip, and Maracuja oil for hydrating and brightening purposes.

The moisturiser has also been energised with citrine crystal — a stone believed to help promote skin radiance and skin tone.

The original is priced at $79 while the refills are priced at $65.

Get the original and refill here.

Flawless Lumiere Radiance-Perfecting Cushion SPF50, $70 and $55, from Sephora

The Flawless Lumiere Radiance-Perfecting Cushion SPF50 ($70) is a buildable, weightless foundation with high sun protection. It contains Diamond Dust that helps to give your skin luminosity upon application.

Specially developed to reduce the appearance of pores for a second-skin finish, your skin will be shielded from pollutants as you go about your day. It is sweat- and humidity-resistant, making it perfect for Singapore’s tropical weather.

Despite coming in a cushion form, the formula is liquid, making it suitable for all skin types.

The original is priced at $70 while the refills are priced at $55.

Get the original here, and the refill here.

Shiseido Brow InkTrio, $33 and $12, from Lookfantastic

Shiseido Brow InkTrio ($33) is a three-in-one brow product that houses a pencil, powder, and brush all in one. The retractable pencil can be used to shape the brows and draw in additional strands of hair while the powder can fill in sparse areas with the sponge-tip applicator. The spoolie brush helps to blend everything together for a natural finish.

The pencil, in particular, has been formulated with multi-dimensional pigments and ester oil for a smooth glide onto the brows and for a healthy hair-like sheen.

It comes in four different shades that are suitable for multiple skin tones.

The original is priced at $33 while the refills are priced at $12.

Get the original here, and get the refills here.

READ ALSO: Singaporean start-up Style Theory taps growing appetite for sustainable fashion among young women in Southeast Asia

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.