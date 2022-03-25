Brown eyeliners are trending - here are our favourites

If you've been scrolling through beauty TikTok and Instagram, you may have noticed that brown eyeliner is back in trend. Content creators on both platforms are sharing their favourite product for a natural, snatched wing. However, that's not the only look that people are doing.

Introducing: Soft, blurred wings. That's right. You don't have to worry about precise lines. Instead, smudge it out with a sponge or your fingers for an everyday look you can achieve in seconds.

Either way, no matter which eye look you go for, brown eyeliners are great for perking up your makeup and subtly bringing attention to your eyes.

If you are looking for one to get the job done, keep reading to find out our picks on which product you should add to your makeup stash.

Benefit BADgal Bang! Pencil Eyeliner, $35, from Sephora

Benefit is known for its mascaras, but its BADgal Bang! Pencil Eyeliner is perfect for achieving the blurred-out natural effect we mentioned earlier. An all-day eyeliner, it’s a cream pencil that is not only waterproof but also transfer-resistant. It is built with a sponge to allow you to smudge the product — helping you achieve a blended look (or smoky eyes, even).

The best part? While you can 100 per cent soften the edges with a sponge upon application, the product dries to a matte and smudge-proof finish, allowing your eye look to remain unmoved the whole day.

Benefit Roller Liner Brown Liquid Eyeliner, $39, from Sephora

If you are looking for a liquid eyeliner from Benefit, the Roller Liner Brown Liquid Eyeliner is also well-received among the TikTok beauty community. With a natural, matte finish that lasts 24 hours, the product glides effortlessly onto lids.

If you are worried about it fading or bleeding into the rest of your skin (it happens to our favourite liners), this product promises to stay put exactly how you applied it.

You can opt to do a small wing at the end and extend the inner corners to subtly open up your eyes.

KissMe Heroine Make Smooth Liquid Liner, $16.96, from iHerb

KissMe Heroine Make is one of our favourite Japanese cosmetics brands; specifically for their eyeliners. Not only are they waterproof and smudge-proof, but from experience, it doesn’t budge at all when it encounters sweat.

It’s important to note that some users encountered some trouble with removing the product. However, it’s nothing some makeup oil remover can’t fix.

The liner also comes with an ultra-fine tip of 0.1mm to give you absolute control of what you are drawing.

The liner comes in two shades with Bitter Brown being the lighter of the two while Brown Black is more similar to black liners.

AprilSkin Double Up Liner, $11.75, from AprilSkin

PHOTO: AprilSkin

AprilSkin is probably a brand whose ads you’ve seen on Instagram before. Its Double Up Liner line has five colours, three of which are brown. While Standard Brown and Dark Brown are deep browns, Milky Latte is a particularly orangey-brown that reminds us of, well, a nice cup of coffee.

The liners can be smudged out for a wash of colour across the lids as well, so you can blend Milky Latte into the skin and layer Standard Brown or Dark Brown over for an earthy, natural look.

The formula is made with 30 per cent powder to help users achieve a matte look — but you don’t worry about any fallout. The tip is 2mm thick, allowing you to achieve a precise edge for a sharp wing.

And yes, it is smudge, transfer, and fade-proof.

Stila Smudge Stick Waterproof Eye Liner, $34, from Sephora

Stila’s Smudge Stick Waterproof Eye Liner in shade Deep Burgundy is a stunning colour — a warm brown with a hint of purple that elevates the look. With a wax formula that allows you time to smudge it out before it dries down, it is made with moisturising ingredients for a seamless glide across the lids.

Not only that, but this liner is also paraben, sulfate, and phalate-free.

One thing to note about this product is that it is non-retractable, so remember not to twist it too much.

Nyx Professional Makeup Epic Ink Eyeliner, $17, from Lookfantastic

When the Nyx Professional Makeup Epic Ink Eyeliner first dropped, TikTok users went crazy for it. Months later, it is still appearing constantly in videos as content creators’ go-to brown eyeliner. It is highly-pigmented with a flexible tip that allows you to create any eye look you desire. It’s waterproof and, according to many reviews, suitable for hooded-eyes as well.

You can also build the product up for a more dramatic look on days when you want that extra oomph.

KVD Tattoo Liner Liquid Eyeliner, $34, from Sephora

KVD’s award-winning Tattoo Liner Liquid Eyeliner promises all-day wear with a waterproof formula. Its colour is rich and the formula is smudge-resistant. Not only that; it is vegan as well.

You might be wondering: Why is it called a "tattoo" liner? The answer lies in its ultra-fine tip that allows you to create precise lines — akin to a tattoo needle.

The best thing is that if you are noticing a bit of eyeshadow build-up on the tip, all you need to do is wipe it with a damp tissue and it will start working again.

