What's Cookin': Have 'Ya Kun' kaya toast at home

What’s Cookin’ is our fun home-cooking tutorial series that provides step-by-step instructions and easy-to-cook recipes for popular local delights and trending dishes with an AsiaOne twist. And we promise that they are simple enough to make them in your own kitchen.

For today's recipe, we show you how to make your very own kaya spread.

For some people, you can't get a more Singaporean breakfast than having kaya toast — aromatic coconut jam and a slab of butter enveloped between two perfectly toasted slices of bread.

As it's best had freshly made and since dining in at Ya Kun and other similar establishments is still not an option, instead of compromising with potentially soggy takeaway toast, why not make your own kaya and enjoy this comforting taste at home?

Ingredients

Makes enough kaya for four pieces of toast

100ml coconut cream

2 egg yolks

3 pandan leaves

30g crushed palm sugar (gula melaka) 20g

white sugar

Steps

Put your pan on low heat and add the coconut cream, pandan leaves, palm sugar and white sugar to the pan. Stir constantly till the mixture becomes smooth and turn the heat off. Beat the egg yolks well. Add a tablespoon of the brown saucepan mixture into the egg yolks and stir well. Remove the pandan leaves from the pan and turn the heat back on. Add the egg yolk mixture and stir for another 7 to 8 mins till the mixture solidifies into a kaya paste.

There you have it. Making kaya is easier than you probably thought it was.

You may be tempted to make a large batch to keep, but remember that fresh kaya has a much shorter expiry date than the ones you find in the supermarket. So make only what you know your family can consume within a few days.

