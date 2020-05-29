What's Cookin': Tuck into an easy-to-make no dough pizza

What’s Cookin’ is our fun home-cooking tutorial series that provides step-by-step instructions and easy-to-cook recipes for popular local delights and trending dishes with an AsiaOne twist. And we promise that they are simple enough to make them in your own kitchen.

For today's recipe, we share how you can make pizza the easy way, with no dough required.

What do you do when you're craving pizza late at night, but don't really want to inhale a whole pizza all by yourself? Make your own personal pizza to satisfy yourself, of course.

Here's a recipe that uses items you probably already have in the kitchen, and the best part about making your own pizza? You get to decide on the amount of toppings you'll like, which is great if you are in the camp of the more the merrier.

Ingredients

Makes up to 2 servings

50g sliced chicken

1/2 tsp Cajun seasoning

1/2 tsp onion salt

4 slices of bread

2 eggs

Oil

40g shredded cheese

Tomato sauce

Steps

Add Cajun seasoning and onion salt to the sliced chicken and season well. Cut off the crusts of the bread and cut up into small cubes. Crack the eggs into a bowl and beat well. Place your frying pan on a stove and oil well. Dip the bread cubes into the beaten egg mixture and place into pan to form a round shape without having gaps in between. Pour any extra egg mixture you may have left and leave to cook for a while. Add your pizza toppings. We recommend putting a layer of cheese, the marinated chicken slices, tomato sauce, and another generous layer of cheese. Cover the pan and leave to cook for 3 mins. Remove cover to add some water. Replace cover and cook again for another 5 mins.

Use this easy to make pizza recipe that's perfect for a single person and can be easily customised to anyone's tastes by simply changing up the toppings.

