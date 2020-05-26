What's Cookin': Munch on fried Oreos at home

What’s Cookin’ is our fun home-cooking tutorial series that provides step-by-step instructions and easy-to-cook recipes for popular local delights and trending dishes with an AsiaOne twist. And we promise that they are simple enough to make them in your own kitchen.

For today's recipe, we share how you can make your very own fried oreos at home.

One thing that we miss during this period of staying at home is all the good food you can find at pasar malams, including fried Oreos. We make our own version of this fried treat, giving it an extra kick with a dash of cinnamon.

Ingredients

Makes up to 30 pieces

Oil

150g pancake mix

1 egg

160ml milk

1 tsp cinnamon powder

2 packs Oreo cookies

Steps

Heat up your oil in a pan. Add pancake mix, a tablespoon of oil, an egg and milk to a bowl. Stir well till batter turns a light yellow before adding cinnamon powder and mixing again. Dip an Oreo cookie into the batter and add to the heated pan of oil. Repeat till pan is full. Flip the pieces to ensure the Oreo is evenly fried. Remove when it turns a golden brown.

Treat yourself to this pasar malam favourite even as you stay at home during this season.

