What's Cookin': Make a delicious durian crepe

For today's recipe, we share how to make durian crepes, the perfect treat for all durian lovers.

With the typical peak of durian season right around the corner, we thought to share another way to enjoy the king of fruits — in a pillowy, crepe form. Stuffed with durian and cream, it's a delicious way to end any meal.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Jude Lim

Ingredients

Makes up to 6 servings

300g durian

300g whipping cream

50g tapioca flour

15g custard powder

1 tbsp icing sugar

30g all-purpose flour

150ml water

65ml milk

1 egg

1 tbsp oil

Steps

Separate the durian flesh from the seed and use a fork to mash the flesh into a thick paste. Set aside. Add whipping cream to a bowl. Use a mixer to whip mixture till it stiffens . Set aside. Add to a bowl tapioca flour, custard powder, icing sugar, all-purpose flour and mix well. Add water to the bowl and mix well, forming a pale yellow batter. Add milk and egg to the batter, stirring well in between. Strain the mixture through a metal sieve to remove any sediments. Glaze a pan with oil and add a thin layer of batter to the pan. Gently remove the crepe once it solidifies. It's time to assemble your durian crepe. Add a spoonful each of whipped cream and durian paste to the centre of the crepe and fold in the corners to form a "pillow", and you are done. Repeat the steps until you form all your durian crepes.

It may be a bit of work to make, but the results are so rewarding as you bite into fluffy pillows filled with creamy durian goodness.

