What's Cookin': Sink your teeth into a grilled cheese sandwich

What’s Cookin’ is our fun home-cooking tutorial series that provides step-by-step instructions and easy-to-cook recipes for popular local delights and trending dishes with an AsiaOne twist. And we promise that they are simple enough to make them in your own kitchen.

For today's recipe, we show you how to put together your very own grilled sandwich that's oozing with cheesy goodness.

Looking for something that's fuss free to whip up, yet very satisfying? You can't go wrong with a grilled cheese sandwich.



Here's the AsiaOne take on this classic American dish.

Ingredients

Makes 2 grilled cheese sandwiches

4 slices thick bread

110g cream cheese

1 whole garlic

As much shredded cheese as you like

60g mayonnaise

Steps

Peel and mince garlic.

Mix the cream cheese and shredded cheese together in a bowl.

Add the minced garlic into the mayonnaise and mix well.

Place bread onto toaster and spread a generous layer of the garlic mayonnaise to both pieces of bread.

Spread a layer of the cheese mixture onto one slice of bread and added additional shredded cheese, as much as you fancy.

Stack the two slices of bread together and toast

Use up the remaining spread to make another sandwich with the other two slices of bread.

Tuck in and enjoy the cheesy goodness!

ALSO READ: #StayHome and make this 10-minute mac & cheese recipe in a rice cooker

Click here for AsiaOne's Circuit Breaker Survival Guide (CBSG).

kailun@asiaone.com