#StayHome and make this 10-minute mac & cheese recipe in a rice cooker
Macaroni (mac) and cheese is comfort food on days when you just want something warm and creamy to soothe the soul.
The dish is usually cooked on a stove or popped in the oven to give the cheese a quick melt, and it can take up a fair bit of time making it. What if you could make a bowl of mac and cheese in your rice cooker, in just 10 minutes?
Here's what you need for a two pax serving. Double the amount of ingredients if you're making it for the entire family.
Ingredients:
- 11g butter
- 70g mixed cheese
- 1 cup chicken stock
- 1 cup whipping cream
- 2 cups macaroni
Steps:
- Add the macaroni, chicken stock and whipping cream into rice cooker and leave to cook for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally
- Add butter and stir it in
- Cover the lid and cook for another 3 minutes
- Add mixed cheese, stir until fully melted
- Leave to cook with the lid on for another 2 minutes
- Stir and serve
Try it for yourself and let us know how it turns out!
