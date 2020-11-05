StayHome and make this 10-minute mac & cheese recipe in a rice cooker

Macaroni (mac) and cheese is comfort food on days when you just want something warm and creamy to soothe the soul.

The dish is usually cooked on a stove or popped in the oven to give the cheese a quick melt, and it can take up a fair bit of time making it. What if you could make a bowl of mac and cheese in your rice cooker, in just 10 minutes?

Here's what you need for a two pax serving. Double the amount of ingredients if you're making it for the entire family.

Ingredients:

11g butter

70g mixed cheese

1 cup chicken stock

1 cup whipping cream

2 cups macaroni

Steps:

Add the macaroni, chicken stock and whipping cream into rice cooker and leave to cook for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally

Add butter and stir it in

Cover the lid and cook for another 3 minutes

Add mixed cheese, stir until fully melted

Leave to cook with the lid on for another 2 minutes

Stir and serve

Try it for yourself and let us know how it turns out!

