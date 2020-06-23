What's Cookin': We made fresh, multi-coloured kueh lapis

What’s Cookin’ is our fun home-cooking tutorial series that provides step-by-step instructions and easy-to-cook recipes for popular local delights and trending dishes with an AsiaOne twist. And we promise that they are simple enough to make them in your own kitchen.

For today's recipe, we show you how to make your very own kueh lapis or nine-layer cake.

Brightly coloured with multiple layers that you can peel off one by one. Kueh lapis is one of our favourite childhood snacks that that we have many good memories of, savouring each and every layer.

It may look difficult to make because of the multiple layers, but it's a lot easier than it looks — don't just take our word for it and try it out for yourself.

Ingredients

Makes up to 15 pieces

200ml water

170 white sugar

3 pandan leaves

200ml coconut milk

125g tapioca flour

50g rice flour

20g sago flour

Oil

PHOTO: Jude Lim

Steps

Pour water into a pan on low heat. Add sugar and pandan leaves and stir till sugar has completely melted and off heat. Remove pandan leaves and add coconut milk. Mix well and allow mixture to cool completely. Add tapioca flour, rice flour and sago flour to a bowl and mix well. Add the liquid mixture to the bowl, one scoop at a time, stirring well with a whisk each time. Continue till all the liquid has been added, and stir till all flour has been incorporated into the liquid mixture. Strain the final mixture through a sieve to ensure you have a smooth mixture. Portion out the mixture into three equal parts. Add red dye to one part and green dye to another part, leaving the final part uncoloured. Add two scoops of the uncoloured mixture into an oiled square-shaped glassware, ensuring the surface area is fully covered. Steam the mixture in the glassware for 4 minutes or until the mixture stiffens. Once done, add a second layer in a different colour and leave to steam till the later stiffens. Repeat the steps till you fill up the glasssware. Let it cool before digging in.

