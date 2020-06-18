What's Cookin': We made a healthy, fruity acai bowl at home

What’s Cookin’ is our fun home-cooking tutorial series that provides step-by-step instructions and easy-to-cook recipes for popular local delights and trending dishes with an AsiaOne twist. And we promise that they are simple enough to make them in your own kitchen.

For today's recipe, we show you how to make your very own healthy acai bowl.

Feeling sluggish from staying at home and feasting on too much good food?

Change it up by having something healthy instead, such as a healthy acai bowl. And the best part about making it yourself? Getting to choose what fruits to match it with and creating a pretty rainbow-hued bowl.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Jude Lim

Ingredients

Makes 1 bowl

100g frozen acai pulp

Strawberries

Blueberries

Banana

Chia seeds

Steps

Place your frozen acai pulp and your favourite fruits (as many as you want) into a food processor to blend until its smooth. Pour mixture into a bowl. Add cut-up strawberries, blueberries and bananas to the top. Take time to arrange the fruits in an Instagram worthy fashion and add the chia seeds to complete.

Don't forget to take a photo of your efforts to share with your friends before you dig in.

