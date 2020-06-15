What's Cookin': We made satay and peanut sauce at home

What’s Cookin’ is our fun home-cooking tutorial series that provides step-by-step instructions and easy-to-cook recipes for popular local delights and trending dishes with an AsiaOne twist. And we promise that they are simple enough to make them in your own kitchen.

For today's recipe, we show you how to make satay and peanut sauce in your own kitchen.

It's hard to find someone who doesn't like satay. Most of us have fond memories of nibbling on satay during family gatherings, and it's a food item that's usually a crowd-pleaser with both young and old.

If you are craving for some satay, but there's no stall near your home, why not make your own as it's really not that difficult?

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Jude Lim

Ingredients

Makes 14 sticks of satay

Peanut sauce

150g peanuts

2 stalks lemongrass

1/2 whole garlic

3 shallots

10g blue ginger

Oil

10g dried chilli powder/dried chilli

200ml water

1/4 tsp salt

50 palm sugar

1 tsp tamarind paste

Satay

10g blue ginger

3 stalks lemongrass

10g turmeric powder

3 shallots

1 tsp fennel seeds

1/2 tsp salt

1 tbsp sugar

250g chicken

250g pork

Steps

Peanut sauce

Place peanuts in a food processor to grind and place in a bowl when dont. Add cut-up lemongrass, garlic, shallots and blue ginger to food processor and grind into a paste-like mixture. Add mixture to a frying pan. Add dried chilli powder to the pan and mix well. Add 100ml of water and stir. Allow to simmer for a while before adding the peanuts and remaining 100ml of water and salt to the pan and stir. Add palm sugar and tamarind paste to pan and stir till it’s well-incorporated into the mixture.

Satay

Add cut-up blue ginger, lemongrass, shallots and turmeric powder to food processor and grind into a paste. Marinate your chicken and pork with paste, fennel seeds, salt and sugar. Place in refrigerator for at least 30 minutes or overnight. Skewer the meat onto satay sticks. Brush your meat with oil with a lemongrass stem for extra flavour and place on heated pan to cook. Ensure that your meat is cooked thoroughly.

Tuck into homemade satay from the comfort of your home and don't forget to dip it in satay sauce for an authentic Singapore satay taste.

ALSO READ: What's Cookin': We made our own White Rabbit milk



View our full collection of What's Cookin' videos and recipes here.

editor@asiaone.com