What's Cookin': We made our own White Rabbit milk

What’s Cookin’ is our fun home-cooking tutorial series that provides step-by-step instructions and easy-to-cook recipes for popular local delights and trending dishes with an AsiaOne twist. And we promise that they are simple enough to make them in your own kitchen.

For today's recipe, we show you how to make the popular White Rabbit milk drink.

White Rabbit candy is a treat that most Singaporeans grew up with and everyone was elated when they came up with a drink version of our childhood candy.

if you didn't manage to get your hands on them since these were a hot commodity when they were first launched and not every supermarket had them, we share how you can make it on your own at home with just two items.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Jude Lim

Ingredients

Makes 2 cups

200ml milk

8 pieces White Rabbit candy

Steps

Heat up the milk in a pot until it comes to a boil. Unwrap the candy and add to pot. Stir to ensure candy is completely melted. Once melted, serve hot or put it in the fridge to chill.

It's a drink that's sweet yet nostalgic at the same time, and we're sure it'll take you back to your childhood days.

