What's Cookin': We made our own Ramly burger

What's Cookin' is our fun home-cooking tutorial series that provides step-by-step instructions and easy-to-cook recipes for popular local delights and trending dishes with an AsiaOne twist.

For today's recipe, we show you how to make your own Ramly burger at home.

One item that you can always count on finding at any pasar malam in Singapore is the Ramly burger, where you'll spot the stall owner grilling up delicious-smelling meat patties.

During this time where it is not as easily available as before, why not consider making your own Ramly burger at home? You'll get to control everything that goes into your burger (think making it healthier) and can finish it off with your favourite toppings.

Ingredients

Makes 5 burgers

300g chicken tenders

1 yellow onion

1 ½ tbsp soy sauce

½ tbsp paprika powder

1 tsp white pepper

½ cup minced garlic

Butter

5 burgers buns

5 beaten eggs

1 tomato

1 lettuce

1 cucumber

Pepper sauce

Chili/tomato sauce

5 slices cheese

Mayonnaise

Steps

Mince the chicken tenders in a food processor. Peel onion and mince half the onion. Add minced chicken, minced onion, soy sauce, paprika powder, white pepper and minced garlic to a bowl and mix well. Add butter to a heated pan. Shape minced chicken mixture into five patties and fry till brown on both sides. Toast the burger buns on pan. Add a ladle of the beaten egg to the pan. Place patty onto egg on pan and wrap the patty with the egg. Assemble your burger together with the tomato, lettuce, cucumber, chili sauce, cheese, pepper sauce and mayonnaise.

There's nothing more satisfying than seeing your loved ones enjoy the food that you have prepared, and we're sure that your Ramly burger will be a hit in your homes.

