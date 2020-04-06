What's Cookin': We made our own version of the viral mini pancakes

What’s Cookin’ is our fun home-cooking tutorial series that provides step-by-step instructions and easy-to-cook recipes for popular local delights and trending dishes with an AsiaOne twist. And we promise that they are simple enough to make them in your own kitchen.

For today's recipe, we show you how to a heftier version of the mini pancake cereal that's been trending over social media.

You've probably seen mini pancake cereal on social media or the Internet as it's been one of the things to do while stuck at home after everyone had attempted to make Dalgona coffee.

While the dime-sized pancakes are rather adorable looking, it's a lot of work for something that's not that very satisfying on it's own. Our solution to this are bite-sized mini pancakes. They are small enough to let you pop the entire thing into your mouth and can be topped off with chocolate and strawberries for an extra dose of sweetness.

Ingredients

Makes up to 23 pieces

150g pancake mix

1 egg

100ml milk

Steps

Add the pancake mix, egg and milk into a bowl and mix well. On a heated non-stick pan, add a scoop of the pancake mixture and form a round shape with your spoon. Flip the pancakes and remove when both sides turn a golden brown. Dress up your mini pancakes with additional toppings. Our choice of toppings are chocolate and strawberries.

These are the perfect low effort but high visual impact treats that you can easily make to impress your family and friends.

ALSO READ: What's Cookin': Have 'Ya Kun' kaya toast at home



View our full collection of What's Cookin' videos and recipes here.