What's new on Tesla's latest OS update?

Last week, Tesla released its 2022.40.1 update that features battery preconditioning, driver door unlock, new radio station logos and so much more.

Earlier this year, Tesla released its OS 2022.12.3.2 update on April 27, featuring an additional Bottom Bar Customisation, a web browser that now runs on Chromium 98 and a 'dog mode'.

According to teslafi, there are currently only 105 cars on this update, which translates to only one per cent of Tesla drivers worldwide.

While some owners may receive the update within a few days of it being released, most owners will actually not receive the latest update for several weeks as Tesla rolls out its updates to its fleet based on the vehicle's vehicle identification number (VIN), region, model, hardware, and other factors. The main reason Tesla rolls out updates in this manner is to minimise risk and to assess how an update is performing.

That being said, here are the features available on the new 2022.40.1 OS update.

Radio station logos

PHOTO: Not a Tesla App

The Media Player now displays radio station logos for improved discoverability when searching for favourite stations.

Available for: Model S,3,X,Y

Driver Door Unlock Mode

PHOTO: Not a Tesla App

When Driver Door Unlock Mode is enabled, long pressing the interior driver door switch will unlock all doors and the trunk. To access Driver Door Unlock Mode, tap Controls > Lock > Driver Door Unlock Mode.

Available for: Model S, 3, Y

Tyre configuration

Reset the learned tyre settings directly after a tyre rotation, swap, or replacement for an improved driving experience. To reset, tap Controls > Service > Wheel & Tyre Configuration > Tyres.

Available for: Model Y

Energy app

PHOTO: Not a Tesla App

You can now learn more about your vehicle's energy consumption with the updated Energy app. You can now:

Monitor the amount of energy used while driving and parked.

See how much energy is consumed by different vehicle components, driving behaviours and environmental conditions.

View energy used in comparison to trip projection and the battery indicator.

Receive personalised suggestions for using energy more efficiently.

Available for: New Model S, 3, New Model X, Y

Alternate routes

PHOTO: Not a Tesla App

View up to three routes when navigating to a destination. Quickly compare the total travel time and traffic information for each route.

Note: Traffic information is only displayed with Premium Connectivity.

Editor's note: Tesla is rolling out Alternate Routes selectively. The feature is enabled by Tesla remotely and not all vehicles will receive it at the same time. Tesla appears to be gathering feedback before rolling out the feature to everyone.

Available for: Model S, 3, X, Y

Cabin Overheat Protection

PHOTO: Not a Tesla App

Choose the activation temperature for Cabin Overheat Protection according to your preferences by tapping Controls > Safety > Cabin Overheat Protection.

Available for: New model S, 3, New model X, Y

Blind spot camera

PHOTO: Not a Tesla App

Adjust the placement of your blind spot camera on your display by dragging the camera feed. The camera feed will appear in the same position when your blinker is active. To enable, tap Controls > Autopilot > Automatic Blind Spot Camera.

Available for: Model 3 and Y

Theatre Mode

PHOTO: Not a Tesla App

Full screen Theater Mode can now be minimised, allowing access to vehicle controls without video playback interruption. Tap the minimise button on the top left corner of the window to toggle full-screen mode.

Available for: Model S, 3, X, Y

Tesla Profiles

PHOTO: Not a Tesla App

Keep your settings and preferences synchronised across all supported vehicles using your Tesla account, including:

Mirror, seating and steering wheel adjustments

Autopilot, driving and climate control preferences

Navigation, media and data-sharing preferences

You can set up your Tesla Profile from Driver Profile settings and change your profile picture from the Tesla Mobile app.

Available for: New Model S, 3, New Model X, Y

Status bar

PHOTO: Not a Tesla App

A status bar with select quick controls has been added to the top of the touchscreen map.

Available for: New Model S and New Model X

Traffic along route

PHOTO: Not a Tesla App

Any slow traffic conditions along your navigation route are now shown prominently as part of the route line on the map. Note: This feature requires Premium Connectivity.

Available for: Model S,3, X, Y

Supercharger additional details

PHOTO: Not a Tesla App

The redesigned Supercharger map popup will now display historical site occupancy in addition to the associated charging fees when available. To view these details, tap on any Supercharger pin that is in the vicinity of your vehicle.

Available for: Model S,3, X, Y

Caraoke

PHOTO: Not a Tesla App

Sing along to your favourite songs by tapping the Caraoke icon on the Application Launcher.

Back seat passengers can join in by viewing the lyrics on the rear display. To add or remove vocal tracks during playback, tap on the microphone icon on the "Now Playing" screen.

Available for: New Model S and New Model X

