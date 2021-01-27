What's on this weekend in Singapore: Jan 29 - 31, 2021

1. Esplanade All Things New: Week 4

Celebrate new music and welcome fresh faces as Singapore artists embark on brand new chapters of their musical journeys with free performance with All New Things, free performances by the Esplanade.

This week, we are joined by musicians NAMIE (Jan 25 and 26), Nigel Cheah (Jan 27), RENE (Jan 28 and 29), Bryan Chua (Jan 30) and Riduan and Faiz Yusoff (Jan 31).

Esplanade All Things New: Week 4

Jan 25 - 31, 2021; visit for complete schedule and timing

Free, sets will be live streamed on Esplanade Facebook page and Esplanade Offstage

Virtual event

2. Art + Live: Resonates With ft. Morse Percussion

Resonates With is a monthly music showcase at the Padang Atrium, typically held on the last Saturday of the month by the National Gallery Singapore .

Georgette Chen grew up in, lived in and travelled three continents during her lifetime — she attended high school in New York, received formal art training in Paris at the Académie Colarossi and Académie Biloul, then eventually settled in Singapore to teach at the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts. With these diverse experiences, her art features familiar Southeast Asian subjects and yet is subtly inspired by her Western training.

By incorporating different styles of percussion instruments, musician Derek Koh and friends will be showcasing a repertoire that reflects the different parts of the world Georgette Chen has lived in, and which have ultimately shaped her artistic practice.

The performance is free and will be held live at the Gallery’s Padang Atrium on Saturday, Jan 30 at 2.30pm and 4pm. For the safety of the audience, there will be limited seats for each session. Registration is required and will open 30 minutes before.

Art + Live: Resonates With ft. Morse Percussion

30 January 2021, 2.30 p.m.

Free virtual concert, RSVP here .

National Gallery Singapore’s Facebook page

3. Our Softest Hour: 𝓢𝓱𝓲𝓯𝓽𝓲𝓷𝓰 𝓑𝓮𝓽𝔀𝓮𝓮𝓷 Exhibition

Our Softest Hour presents: 𝓢𝓱𝓲𝓯𝓽𝓲𝓷𝓰 𝓑𝓮𝓽𝔀𝓮𝓮𝓷 - a group exhibition that plays on the seams of the online and offline as the works weave together a digital and physical exhibition.

With technology growing even more seamless in connecting us, its presence in our daily lives has enlarged. How has shifting between corporeal and virtual realities altered the ways we translate, engage and communicate narratives, be they personal or communal?

Experience 𝓢𝓱𝓲𝓯𝓽𝓲𝓷𝓰 𝓑𝓮𝓽𝔀𝓮𝓮𝓷 with new interactive and participatory works by: Clarice Ng, Divaagar, MACHINEOFTHE, nor, Planeswalker and Softslabs. This event is part of Singapore Art Week 2021, supported by National Arts Council Singapore and Goethe-Institut Singapur.

Our Softest Hour: 𝓢𝓱𝓲𝓯𝓽𝓲𝓷𝓰 𝓑𝓮𝓽𝔀𝓮𝓮𝓷 Exhibition

Now till Jan 30, 2021; 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. daily

Free entry

Gillman Barracks, Block 9, #03-22, 108937

4. CosmicWander: Expedition by Choy Ka Fai

"We invite you to commune with us, and to think about our bodies and our spiritual states in these strange times" - Choy Ka Fai

About the exhibition

𝘊𝘰𝘴𝘮𝘪𝘤𝘞𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳: 𝘌𝘹𝘱𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 (hosted by the Singapore Art Museum) presents Choy’s research to-date, set up as an immersive installation that presents the artist’s perspective on humanity’s attempt to connect, to question, and to perceive and interact with different states of reality.

Stories and images composed from his invigorating encounters with “altered states” interweave with the artist’s speculations to present a choreographic sequence of moving images, text and spectacle, inspired by practices observed in Singapore, Indonesia, Siberia, Taiwan and Vietnam.

About the artist

Berlin-based Singapore artist Choy Ka Fai has been researching the metaphysics of the human body in the last decade, taking the body as a conceptual device for explorations into “post-human” choreographic ideas and alternative states of consciousness.

An investigation into the relationship between humans and worldly phenomena, 𝘊𝘰𝘴𝘮𝘪𝘤𝘞𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳 is an ongoing project by Choy that explores shamanic dance cultures in Asia, delving into the process of worlding across different communities.

Having ventured into the region in search of the most spectacular and immersive trance experiences, the artist has met over 50 shamans and filmed extraordinary dance rituals, from the wilderness of Siberia to the mythological practices in Java.

5. Alliance Française de Singapour French Film Screening

French culture at your fingertips! Alliance Française de Singapour offers you the unique opportunity to immerse into French culture through plenty of events during the year. This January, join them at le théâtre as they bring you five comedies in hopes that this year will come with lots of laughter!

FAHIM (2019, 108mins)

Directed by Pierre-François Martin-Laval

Jan 30, 2021, 3 p.m.

SIMPLY BLACK (2020, 90 mins)

Directed by Jean-Pascal Zadi, John Wax

Jan 31, 2021, 6 p.m.

TALES OF THE NIGHT (2011, 84mins)

Directed by Michel Ocelot

Jan 31, 2021, 4. 30 p.m.

Alliance Française de Singapour French Film Screening

Jan 28 - 31, 2021

1 ticket for $15.00; 2 for $30.00; 3 for $45.00; 4 for $55.00⁠. Book your tickets here

Alliance Française de Singapour⁠, 1 Sarkies Rd., 258130

6. Slow Art by National Gallery Singapore

Inspired by the principles of slow looking and mindfulness, the Slow Art programme focuses on one artwork every session.

Participants will be taken through a guided observation exercise and a facilitated group discussion to introduce them to basic visual literacy while exploring the intersection of visual art and emotional wellness.

*Limited to 8 participants per session to facilitate discussions. Conducted online via zoom in English.

Kindly note that by registering for this event, it does not guarantee your participation in the programme. Slots are only available to the first 8 individuals who showed up punctually for the session they registered for.

If you have any enquiries, please email community@nationalgallery.sg

Slow Art by National Gallery Singapore

Jan 28, Feb 25, & March 25; 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Free, book your tickets online here

Online event via Zoom

7. Win An Unforgettable Valentine’s Experience

Organised by dateideassg in collaboration with SCAPE, be one of the 5 lucky couples to win a specially curated Unforgettable Valentine’s Experience worth $100 this Valentine’s month!

3 simple steps to win

Click here for the list of 13 participating date experiences and click into one or more that you’d like to book.

Book that package on the dateideas App between Jan 19 and Feb 21, 2021.

5 lucky winners will be chosen from the purchasers and will be contacted to curate the perfect personalised Valentines’ Experience (worth $100) for you and your partner!

Unforgettable Valentine’s Experience

Jan 19 - Feb 21, 2021

dateideassg

This article was first published in The Finder.