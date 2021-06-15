What's on this weekend in Singapore: June 18-20, 2021

1. Travelling in the time of a pandemic: What you need to know

Do you need to travel soon but are worried about what you have to do to get on a plane during this pandemic? Well, fret not! This online event by Osler Health International will definitely allay your fears.

During the event, you will hear from their doctors about what Covid-19 tests to take before departure, how to stay safe at the airport and in the plane and more.

Address: Online

Date and Time: June 18, 10am

Admission: Free

2. Colourful Hydrangea (Ajisai) Flower Garden of Hakozaki Shrine and town walking

While visiting Japan might be difficult to do so now, you can attend this online virtual tour of Hakozaki Shrine in Hakata, Fukuoka City. This shrine that has over a millennium history has a hundred kinds of Hydrangea Flowers (Ajisai) that bloom out in the shrine’s garden every June.

Take a virtual stroll among the beautiful flowers and visit some of the famous shops there!

Address: Online

Date and Time: June 19, 12pm

Admission: $12.08

3. SAFRA Family Day Online – Together We Draw

Did you know that drawing stimulates a child’s cognitive thinking and allows them to express their emotions through patterns and colours?

SAFRA is organising a Caricature workshop where your child will learn the basics of caricaturing and even correct some common bad drawing habits.

To celebrate Father’s Day, you and your child can also enter the Best Dad Portrait Contest where you can stand a chance to win a gift pack worth $50 for your dad.

Address: Online

Date and Time: June 19, 11am to 12pm

Admission: Free

4. Urban farming workshop (June)

Do you love nature or did you just get into gardening? If this is you, then this workshop is definitely for you! Organised by Baba Gardening International, the workshop will tell you more about how to apply organic fertilisers correctly to your plants.

You will also get to learn more about why plants need fertilisers, what kind of fertilisers your plant needs and more.

Address: Online

Date and Time: June 20, 8.30pm to 9.30pm

5. Sing Concert

Are you familiar with some of the local Singapore artistes? Get acquainted with them through this online concert where you will get to hear some of the best hits arranged by music maestros, Martin Tang, Kenn C, Goh Kheng Long, and Terence Teo.

These hits will be performed by popular artistes Kit Chan, Joanna Dong, Olivia Ong, Yung Raja, Gina Tan and Benjamin Kheng!

Address: Online on meWATCH

Date and Time: June 19, 8pm

Admission: Free

6. Yoga for a Change at Fort Canning Green

Get fit and make a difference at the same time with this yoga class at Fort Canning Green. How exactly will you be making a difference?

Well, if you are planning to attend the class you can make a donation and 100 per cent of the proceeds will be going to SAFE PLACE who aims to empower women and families with unsupported pregnancies to make life-giving choices.

Makes sure you bring your own mat, a small towel, mosquito repellent and sunscreen!

Address: Fort Canning Green

Date and Time: June 19, 8am to 9am

Admission: Free

7. Korean Language Online Free Trial Lesson

Are you a fan of Korean drama or K-pop and have wanting to learn the Korean language? This free trial lesson taught by native Koreans will give you a sense of what learning Korean is like.

Feel a little closer to your favourite ‘Oppa’ (older brother in Korean or ‘Unnie’ (older sister in Korean) by picking up Korean!

Address: Online

Date and Time: June 20, 2.30pm to 3.30pm

Admission: Free

8. Father’s Day feast and events

PHOTO: Pexels

With Father’s Day happening this Sunday, you might be thinking about how to celebrate this special occasion. Check out some of the fun day activities that you can do with your dad to show your appreciation for him.

If you are also thinking about treating him to a feast but can’t do so due to the dining out restrictions, these restos are servin’ up take-home feasts so you can still have a celebration from the comfort of your home.

This article was first published in The Finder.