Where to buy affordable running shoes in Singapore

Running shoes are a bit of a shopaholic’s conundrum. From designer bags to investment-worthy jewellery, we’re used to paying for what we’re getting.

However, when it comes to running shoes, we are still on the fence. That’s because running shoes are subjected to constant wear and tear. The more often you use them, the sooner the soles and cushioning wear off.

How often should we replace running shoes?

As a rule of thumb, running shoes should be replaced every 300 to 400 miles. That works out to 480km to 640km.

Realistically, the life span of running shoes also depends on factors such as your running style, run terrain and build. So if you notice the tread of the soles wearing down, or if the shoes aren’t giving the support and cushioning they used to, it’s time to look at replacing your running shoes. After all, the last thing you’d want is for the worn-out shoes to cause pain and injury.

Trying to keep to your shopping budget? Check out the following stores where you can get running shoes and sportswear at wallet-friendly prices in Singapore.

Decathlon Singapore

Where: 230 Stadium Boulevard, 1 Joo Koon Circle #02-21, 750A Chai Chee Road #01-01, and more

$15 for a pair of running shoes might sound impossible to find. But head over to Decathlon and you’ll be surprised. The sports specialty brand — which has five Experience and nine Click and Collect stores in Singapore — stocks affordable running shoes that are below $100.

Its $15 running shoes, for example, have an average rating of 4.38 stars out of 5 stars, proving we don’t necessarily have to splurge on a pair of comfy running shoes.

Shop at Decathlon Singapore’s website here.

Asics Factory Outlet

Where: IMM #02-12

Shop for past-season shoes, sports attire, and accessories like bags and pouches at slashed prices at this Asics factory outlet. It’s located at IMM, which is home to many sportswear brands’ factory outlet stores.

Shop at Asics’ website here.

Royal Sporting House

Where: Novena Square #02-53/55, Junction 8 #02-13/15, JEM #03-37/40, and more

The Royal Sporting House is a multi-label store with 13 branches islandwide. It’s home to popular sports brands such as adidas, Nike, Puma and Reebok. Besides running shoes, you can also shop for other accessories including goggles, dumbbells, knee supports, and more.

Prefer online shopping? Head over to Royal Sporting House’s website, and don’t forget to check out its sale section. There, you’ll be able to find running shoes from Reebok, Nike, Adidas, and more at discounted prices.

Shop the Royal Sporting House sale here.

Puma Outlet

Where: Changi City Point #01-02/03, IMM #02-06, West Coast Plaza #B1-26/27/46/47

It carries past-season and even current-season products specially made for outlet stores. You can find shoes for running, motorsport and soccer, as well as clothes for gym training. Accessories on sale include socks, caps, belts, and bags. The discounts typically range from 30 per cent to 70 per cent.

That’s not all – Puma’s website also offers flash sales, as well as a welcome discount when you subscribe to their online newsletter.

Shop the Puma sale here.

New Balance Premium Factory Outlet

Where: NEX #02-20/21, North Point City #02-173, IMM #02-07

It carries performance (for sports-related activities) and lifestyle shoes, clothes, and accessories. You’ll want to look out for its one-for-one deals, as well as discounts that are from 40 per cent to 70 per cent off regular prices.

Shop at New Balance Singapore’s website here.

Nike Factory Store

Where: Changi City Point #02-31/32/33/34, IMM #02-50

The Nike Factory Store carries shoes, clothes and accessories. The discounts offered are 20 per cent to 60 per cent of normal retail prices. Be sure to check out the sale section at Nike Singapore’s online store, featuring discounts from 18 per cent off on selected styles.

Shop the Nike sale here.

adidas Outlet

Where: Changi City Point #B1-16

Get your running and sports gear fix like shoes, apparel and accessories at 25 per cent to 40 per cent off. Equally enticing — the outlet section on adidas Singapore’s website that offers 25 per cent off certain items.

Shop the adidas sale here.

Lazada Singapore

Shop from the convenience of your mobile phone by using the Lazada app. Over at its sports and lifestyle department, you’ll be able to find many well-known activewear brands including Under Armour, adidas, Nike, and more.

The best part? Most of these styles are on slashed rates, with complimentary shipping offered. Perfect for shopping any time and any day!

Shop the Lazada Singapore sale here.

Zalora Singapore

Save big on your running shoes and gym gear at multi-label online store Zalora. Not only will you be spoilt for choice, but you can also look forward to Zalora’s regular sale events.

Bonus: Zalora offers additional discounts, and cashback that will make your purchases even more value-for-money.

Shop the Zalora Singapore sale here.

This article was first published in Her World Online.