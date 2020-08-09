Where to buy dining tables in Singapore: The top 15 stores based on Google reviews

Sharing is caring!

From weekend brunches to gatherings with family and friends, the dining table is where it all happens.

As such, a table that can fit everyone comfortably while matching your interior design is important.

In this article, we’ve scoured the internet and shortlisted some of the most popular dining tables in Singapore.

Read more to check out our top picks and find out where to get them!

1. IKEA

PHOTO: IKEA

Google rating: 4.4/5 (9972 reviews)

IKEA is the first store that comes into most people’s minds when they’re thinking of getting new furniture.

The Swedish brand’s biggest drawing card is its affordable and high-quality products. While they might not be the most luxurious, each item looks great and serves its purpose well.

IKEA Tampines

Address: 60 Tampines North Drive 2, Singapore 528764

IKEA Alexandra

Address: 317 Alexandra Rd, Singapore 159965 Hours: Sunday – Thursday, 10am – 10pm | Friday and Saturday, 10am – 11pm | PH eve, 10am – 11pm Contact: +65 6786 6868 Email: customerservice.ikeasg@ikano.asia

Most popular design at IKEA: Extendable dining table

Ekedalen Extendable Oak Table. PHOTO: IKEA

If you’ve always wanted a large dining table but are short on space, consider opting for an extendable dining table instead.

Made from oak, the Ekedalen dining table extends to an impressive 240 cm and seats up to 10 people comfortable. It’s the perfect is a great choice for when you have more people to entertain.

2. Forty Two

PHOTO: FortyTwo

Google rating: 4.5/5 (505 reviews)

FortyTwo is one of the most popular furniture shops in Singapore.

They carry an outstanding collection of furniture and décor consisting of over 20,000 products. When it comes to decorating your home, this is the place you should visit.

Hours: Monday – Saturday, 10am – 6pm Contact: +65 6777 7667 Email: cs@fortytwo.sg Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fortytwo.sg/

Most popular design at Forty Two: Walnut dining table

Lisandro Regular Dining Table Walnut. PHOTO: FortyTwo

The Lisandro Dining Table’s pared-back design makes it perfect for both formal and casual spaces.

It’s also a versatile and practical dining table that’s great for fuss-free entertaining or as a makeshift workspace.

3. HipVan

PHOTO: HipVan

Google rating: 3.8/5 (162 reviews)

In operation since 2013, HipVan offers their customers over 5000 unique furniture designs to choose from.

Over here, you can expect to find a variety of trendy, modern items that are durable while still filled with personality.

Address: 19 Kallang Avenue, #01-155 Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9.30am – 5.30pm Contact: +65 6291 1725 Email: hello@hipvan.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thehipvan/

Most popular design at HipVan: Solid wood dining table

Cadencia Dining Table. PHOTO: HipVan

The Cadencia Dining Table is a classy piece that elevates the entire ambience of your home.

The table is crafted using solid acacia wood and coated with a dark brown varnish for a posh look. It seats 4 – 6 guests comfortably, making it an aesthetically pleasing yet practical addition to your place.

4. Castlery

PHOTO: Castlery

Google rating: 3.9/5 (292 reviews)

Castlery is home to pieces that combine design styles ranging from mid-century modern to contemporary.

The brand believes that statement pieces should be made easily available to the masses. Therefore, they work with world-renowned designers to come up with affordable, exclusive designer collections.

Jit Poh Studio

Address: 19 Keppel Rd, #02-06 Jit Poh Building, S089058

Tiong Bahru Studio

Address: 200 Turf Club Road, #03-07 The Grandstand, S287994 Hours: Monday – Friday, 10am – 8pm | Weekend and PH, 10am – 6pm Contact: +65 3138 1999 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CastlerySG/

Most popular design at Castlery: Walnut dining table

Strato Dining Table Walnut. PHOTO: Castlery

This dining table is highly recommended by reviewers who rave about its quality and practical design.

If you’re hunting for a heavy-duty dining table that’s stylish and durable, you’ll love the Strato Dining Table.

5. Crate and Barrel

PHOTO: Crate & Brarrel

Google rating: 4.3/5 (162 reviews)

Crate & Barrel works with over 100 designers and artists globally to curate a range of carefully selected products. They offer a wide range of furniture and homewares designed to suit a variety of interior designs.

Furthermore, the brand practises sustainability in their business operations; they work closely with the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) to ensure that their products are sustainably sourced.

Address: 2 Orchard Turn, #04-21/22 ION Orchard, S238801 Hours: Monday – Sunday, 10am – 10pm Contact: +65 6634 4222 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CrateandBarrelSG/

Most popular design at Crate and Barrel: Extendable wood dining table

Origami Drop Leaf Rectangular Dining Table. PHOTO: Crate & Barrel

The acacia wood table top of this rustic drop-leaf dining table is gorgeous enough to leave it permanently extended.

This foldable dining table also provides you with the versatility to host some friends; lifting the leaves extends the skinny, long console into a functional dining table that seats up to 4.

6. Comfort Furniture

PHOTO: Comfort Furniture

Google rating: 4.1/5 (264 reviews)

Spanning over 35,000 ft2, Comfort Furniture’s massive showroom is a furniture hub that contains items of every style, shape, and price point.

You’ll be able to find a huge selection of designs here; from trendy dining table sets to modern bed frames, they have them all.

Address: 10 Eunos Ave 7, S409573 Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9am – 6pm | Sunday, 10am – 6pm Contact: +65 6747 4809 Email: sales@comfortfurniture.com.sg Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/comfortdesignfurni/

Most popular design at Comfort Furniture: Quartz dining table

Quartz Dining Table – W1500. PHOTO: Comfort Furniture

Equipped with a Silestone quartz table top this elegant dining table is extremely durable and resilient against heat and scratches. (No hotpot explosion guaranteed!)

You’ll be able to customise the colour and size of the table according to your preference. This makes it easy to complement the style of the table with your interior décor.

7. STAR Living

PHOTO: STAR Living

Google rating: 3.9/5 (65 reviews)

STAR Living prides itself as a one-stop store for everything furniture related.

Whether you’re searching for the teak dining table of your dreams or a couch for lounging, there’ll be something for you.

Sungei Kadut Branch

Address: 50 Sungei Kadut Avenue, S729674 Hours: Monday – Friday, 10am – 8pm | Weekend & PH, 10.30am – 9pm Contact: +65 6362 7077

Serangoon North Branch

Address: 7030 Ang Mo Kio Ave 5, #01-36 Northstar @ AMK, S569880 Hours: Monday – Friday, 12pm – 9pm | Weekend & PH, 11am – 9pm Contact: +65 6459 8832

Labrador Branch

Address: 1 Pasir Panjang Rd, S118479 Hours: Monday – Friday, 12pm – 9pm | Weekend & PH, 11am – 9.30pm Contact: +65 6273 2522

Tampines Branch

Address: 18 Tampines Industrial Crescent #01-07/08 Space @ Tampines, S528605 Hours: Monday – Friday, 12pm – 9pm | Weekend & PH, 11am – 9pm Contact: +65 6275 8832

Email: marcom@sg.starintlgroup.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/starlivingsg/

Most popular design at STAR Living: Teak dining table

Island-B Outdoor Dining Table. PHOTO: STAR Living

Made from teak, the Island-B Outdoor Dining Table is perfect for those who are going for a rustic look in their home.

Its black metal legs pair well with the classic teak table top, making it a charming addition to your home.

8. Nook and Cranny

PHOTO: Nook and Cranny

Google rating: 4.3/5 (37 reviews)

Nook & Cranny is chock full of incredible pieces – from edgy standouts to pieces that ooze elegance.

Aside from their extensive collection of furniture, they offer a 1-year warranty on their products, allowing homeowners to enjoy a peace of mind.

Changi Outlet

Address: 39 Changi South Ave 2, #02-02, S486352 Hours: Tuesday – Saturday, 11am – 8pm Contact: +65 9383 1176

Grandstand Outlet

Address: 200 Turf Club Road #01-11, S287994 Hours: Tuesday – Friday, 11am – 8pm | Weekend & PH, 10am – 6pm Contact: +65 6910 1312

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nookandcranny.com.sg/

Most popular design at Nook and Cranny: Extendable wooden dining table

Seattle Extendable Table. PHOTO: Nook and Cranny

The Seattle Dining Table is one of the most popular dining tables among homeowners.

It’s hard to see why not; it features a stunning solid acacia wood table top that’s been sandblasted to give it a unique textured look.

Furthermore, it can be extended to 1.7m. This feature will come in handy when having your friends over or entertaining your family during Chinese New Year.

9. Cellini

PHOTO: Cellini

Google rating: 4.5/5 (23 reviews)

Cellini was established in 1986. Since then, they’ve been offering their customers affordable products that are innovative and designed in-house.

Each piece of furniture is manufactured in their factories in Indonesia and Malaysia. With stringent quality control in place, the products created are definitely of excellent quality.

Flagship Showroom

Address: 10 Tagore Dr, Level 1 Wah Loon Building, S787625 Hours: Monday – Sunday, 11am – 8pm Contact: +65 6694 2968 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CelliniFurniture/

Most popular design at Cellini: Quartz dining table

Kay Quartz Top Dining Table (1.6M). PHOTO: Cellini

Sleek and minimal, the Kay Quartz Dining Table’s lasting aesthetic keeps it in style.

Furthermore, the table top is made of natural quartz stone and is highly durable; it’s heat- and scratch-resistant, anti-bacterial, and non-porous. This means that you don’t have to worry about spills or stains.

10. Wihardja

PHOTO: Wihardja

Google rating: 4.8/5 (384 reviews)

Wihardja specialises in creating teak and suar wood furniture.

With over 17 years of experience, every piece of furniture produced is guaranteed to be of the highest quality.

East Showroom

Address: 1 Genting Lane, #04-02 S349544 Hours: Thursday – Tuesday, 11.30am – 8pm

West Showroom

Address: 24 Sungei Kadut Ave, #04-00, S729678 Hours: Monday – Sunday, 11am – 7pm Contact: +65 6922 4588

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wihardja.sg/

Most popular design at Wihardja: Teak dining table

Delaynie Teak Dining Table Lite. PHOTO: Wihardja

The Delaynie Dining Table allows you to achieve a mid-century, timeless look in your home without busting your budget.

The table features natural wood knots and grains of the teak, giving it a unique look that’s one of a kind.

11. etch and bolts

PHOTO: etch and bolts

Google rating: 4.4/5 (65 reviews)

Founded in 2014, etch&bolts offers its customers stunning furniture designed by their in-house designers and artists.

Their creations draw inspiration from the local arts scene, making their designs distinct and unique.

Address: 3 Little Rd, Level 2, S536982 Hours: Monday – Sunday, 11am – 8pm Contact: +65 6386 4721 Email: hello@etchandbolts.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/etchandbolts/

Most popular design at etch and bolts: Marble and brass dining table

Briella. PHOTO: etch and bolts

The Briella dining table is a perfect blend between elegance and trend.

It combines 2 popular interior design trends: Marble and brass which will greatly enhance your home’s overall feel. It’s perfect for those going for a classy, sophisticated look.

12. XZQT

PHOTO: XZQT

Google rating: 4.4/5 (20 reviews)

XZQT is a great place for Italian furniture and is known for their designer lounge chairs and award-winning pieces.

They carry a myriad of exquisite products suitable for those looking for something functional yet sophisticated. This store is a must-visit if you’re searching for furniture with stellar workmanship and exclusive designs.

Address: 8 Pandan Crescent, S128464 Hours: Monday – Friday, 10.30am – 8.30pm | Saturday – Sunday, 10.30am – 9pm Contact: +65 6774 8031 Email: enquire@xzqt.com.sg Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/XZQT.SG

Most popular design at XZQT: Round marble dining table

ICARO. PHOTO: XZQT

The ICARO dining table is the perfect balance between aesthetics and practicality.

Apart from looking amazing, it can also be fitted with a lazy Susan (rotating tray) to ensure that guests can serve themselves easily.

13. Originals Furniture

PHOTO: Originals Furniture

Google rating: 4.3/5 (53 reviews)

Originals Furniture is well-known for their beautifully designed high-quality furniture. Here, you can find a selection of unique and authentic accent pieces that you’ll adore.

Beyond furniture, kitchenware and homeware such as cushions and candles can also be found here.

Address: 1 Bukit Batok St 22 #05-02/03 S659592 Hours: Monday – Sunday, 10am – 6pm Contact: +65 6471 9918 Email: hello@originals.com.sg Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/originalsfurniture/

Most popular design at Originals Furniture: Extendable dining table

Ethnicraft Slice Dining Table. PHOTO: Originals Furniture

The Ethnicraft Slice Dining Table comes in various dimensions and is great for hosting buffets or parties. Depending on your choice, the table can accommodate 6 – 10 people comfortably when fully extended.

On top of that, the table is also made from sustainably sourced teak and is easy to care for.

14. Soul and Tables

PHOTO: Soul and Tables

Google rating: 4.4/5 (52 reviews)

At Soul & Tables, you’ll be able to find a range of innovative furniture that will stand the test of time.

Their products are ethically sourced, ensuring that they help support local communities and keep wastage to a minimum.

Address: 315, #02-03 Outram Rd, #02-01 Tan Boon Liat Building, S169074 Hours: Monday – Sunday, 10am – 7pm Contact: +65 9272 1545 Email: info@soulandtables.com.sg Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/soulandtables/

Most popular design at Soul and Tables: Round teak dining table

Circle Dining Table. PHOTO: Soul and Tables

The Circle Dining Table is characterised by the unique way its legs crosses. It serves as a statement piece that adds an artistic flair to your dining area, transforming the look of your home.

15. The Commune Life

PHOTO: The Commune Life

Google rating: 4.4/5 (16 reviews)

The Commune Life believes that beautiful furniture should be made accessible to the average consumer.

For this reason, they ensure that their products are a combination of practicality, quality, and pleasing aesthetics.

Address: 9 Raffles Boulevard #02-52 S039596 Hours: Monday – Friday, 11.30am – 9pm | Saturday – Sunday, 11am – 9pm Contact: +65 6338 3823 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Communehomesg/

Most popular design at The Commune Life: Round dining table

Cone Round Dining Table. PHOTO: The Commune Life

The Cone Round Dining Table boasts a design that’s fun and useful. It fits up to 6 chairs, making it the perfect spot for having conversations over lunch or teatime.

Buying a dining table for your home

Dining tables are often considered as one of the most important features of a home. Therefore, choosing something practical and pleasing to the eye is imperative.

If you’re in search of a dining table, check out our list of reliable furniture shops !

This article was first published in HomeRenoGuru.