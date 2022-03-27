Where to charge your electric vehicle in Singapore

With electric vehicle ownership on the upward trend, you might be wondering where you can charge your EV in Singapore.

In the government’s efforts to phase out the sale of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles in favour of electric vehicles (EV) by 2040, the infrastructure to support this will be provided through the addition of 60,000 charging points islandwide by 2030. This will see about 40,000 stations in public car parks and 20,000 in private premises.

Housing Development Board (HDB) car parks in eight neighbourhoods will also see EV charging points. Among them are towns like Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Choa Chu Kang, Jurong West, Punggol, Queenstown, Sembawang, and Tengah. The first ones have already been set up . In the next 12 months alone, you can expect more than 600 stations at HDB and industrial estates, and the Central Business District.

Rest assured if you’re wondering where you can charge your vehicle now. Singapore currently has multiple providers providing charging stations and we give you the low-down on them.

SP Group

SP Group currently operates Singapore’s largest EV charging network. It is a government-owned electricity and gas distribution company.

Just download the SP Utilities app on your phone to find your nearest charging point and you can plug your vehicle in. Fast-charging of 30 minutes is available along with free parking at certain stations. SP Group offers AC and DC charging, and pricing is based on per kilowatt-hour (kWh). Find out more on the SP Group website.

AC 43kW: $0.4366/kWh

DC 50kW: $0.5162/kWh

Available on Apple and Google Play

Shell Recharge

Shell Recharge charging stations are located at – you guessed it, Shell stations. AC and DC charging is available starting at $0.55/kWh. You can also redeem special offers when you recharge your electric vehicle at a Shell station.

To charge your EV at a Shell Recharge station, you’ll require the Shell Recharge app. Just plug-in your EV and you can begin charging through the app. To pay, just link your credit card to your Shell Recharge card or your account. Learn more on their website.

EV charging service provider Greenlots is now also operating as Shell Recharge Solutions after being bought by the company in 2019. Within the Shell Recharge app, you’ll find EV charging stations with varying prices.

Shell Recharge

AC 43kW: $0.55/kWh

DC 50kW: $0.55/kWh

Available on Apple and Google Play

Bluecharge

Previously under electric car-sharing service BlueSG, the charging kiosk network was transferred to Bluecharge Pte Ltd as of May 2021 and was subsequently bought over by TotalEnergies.

To use Bluecharge’s service, you have to be a member. Subscription costs $20 a year while the actual cost of charging starts at $1 per hour for the first three hours. Subsequently it costs $2 per hour. Just like their car-sharing counterpart BlueSG, you can also reserve a station for up to 45 minutes ahead of time through the Bluecharge app.

Do keep in mind that their charge points supply an average of 3.7kW electric power so if you’re in a rush, you might want to try a different service provider. Find out more on their website.

Bluecharge

$1 for the first three hours

$2 every hour after that

Available on Apple and Google Play

Charge+

Just like the other service providers on this list, Charge+ is accessible by – you guessed it – a mobile app – and it works no different from the other apps mentioned above. Sign up for a free account with them and you’ll be able to access their AC and DC chargers that start at a price of $0.4362/kWh.

However, do note their private stations on selected premises within the app – those will cost you a monthly subscription. Find out more on the Charge+ website.

Charge+

AC 22kW: $0.4362/kWh

DC 120kW: $0.5283/kWh

Available on Apple and Google Play

Plugshare

If you’re on information overload, not to worry. You can head to your App store or Google Play and download Plugshare, a free app for EV drivers to find charging stations islandwide regardless of service provider. You can view their map on their website as well. In addition, they provide comprehensive information on the type of charging, parking, and amenities available at each charging location.

Available on Apple and Google Play

If all that isn’t enough, companies like Tesla are also providing charging stations for EV owners. BMW Group Asia has also partnered with Shell to provide new BMW and Mini EV and PHEV owners free charging for three years .

With various service providers for you to choose from, the EV infrastructure in Singapore is primed to support electric vehicle owners.

