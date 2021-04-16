Where to eat & drink: Tiong Bahru bakery's newest space, a seafood pop-up & more

Always on the hunt for new dining spots? We bring you sound bites on where to eat, including new restaurant and eatery openings, the best places for your after-work tipple, and what’s new in the food scene.

This week, chow down on sumptuous seafood at Hack It’s pop-up, check out Tiong Bahru Bakery’s newest outlet, indulge in Hainanese delights at The Hainan Story, and more.

1. Tiong Bahru Bakery opens at The Foothills Fort Canning Park

Taking over the premises of what was previously The Fabulous Baker’s Boy at the idyllic The Foothills Fort Canning Park is Tiong Bahru Bakery’s seventh and newest outlet.

Full height glass windows allow for lots of natural light in the 75-seater indoor dining area, which also has an “open concept” kitchen so you can watch fresh bakes getting churned out. Or head to the outdoor dining patio which can seat up to sixty.

While you can expect to sink your teeth into the chain’s delightful croissants and kouign amann, there’ll be new and exclusive items on the menu, too.

There’s a Sourdough Croissant ($4.80), made with a 159-year-old starter, Nutmeg Teh Halia ($7), and Sourdough Kvass ($5), a refreshing Eastern European beverage that’s brewed with sourdough yeast.

And if you’d like to have a picnic on the grassy lawn outside, go for the customisable picnic bundle ($19 and $28, for breakfast or lunch). Choose from an array of bakes, salads and beverages, which will then be packed in a customised picnic bag together with takeout dining sets.

Tiong Bahru Bakery Foothills is at 70 River Valley Road, #01-05 , Singapore 179037.

2. Affordable seafood at Hack It's pop-up at The Riverwalk

Best known for its affordable live seafood packs that pack a punch with Asian flavours, Hack It will be opening a pop-up at The Riverwalk from April 12 to May 11, 2021.

Open for walk-ins, it also has new offerings like Nonya Prawn Fritters ($8), Yaya Papaya Salad ($4.50), and a Nonya sauce to go with the seafood packs.

Seafood-wise, you’ll get a choice of four specialty packs, priced from $40: ‘Xiao Long Xia’ In A Pack, Crab In A Pack, Lobster In A Pack, and Deluxe Seafood Pack (crab and lobster), all of which come with a medley of seafood such as clams, mussels, prawns, and pearl corn.

Finish off with your sauce and carb of choice.

Hack It’s pop-up is located at #B1-48, The Riverwalk, 20 Upper Circular Road, Singapore 058416.

3. The Hainan Story Opens a 24-Hour Coffee House

Following the popularity of its first establishment at Hillion Mall, The Hainan Story has opened a new 24-hour outpost at Hotel Boss with bright vibrant interiors that nod to Hainanese stage opera – you’ll also spot retro-style marble tables, and even upside-down coffee cups hung from the ceiling that references the Hainanese sock coffee.

Menu items include Hainanese-style fare like Hainanese Yuan Yang Satay with Peanut & Pineapple Sauce, Father-In-Law’s Banana Leaf Grilled Stingray, and Laksa with Hainanese Steamed Chicken.

But it’s also introduced two new concepts under its roof — Whole Street White Kway Chap and Jin Jin Golden Porridge.

And if you’ve missed the sweets of the now-closed Antoinette, you can taste Chef Pang’s creations in the form of specialty Swiss rolls with flavours like Hainanese Coconut Pandan, Nanyang Yam Orh Nee, and Premium Old Tree Mao San Wang Durian, as well as Asian-inspired cookies.

The Hainan Story is at #01-09 Hotel Boss, 500 Jalan Sultan, Singapore 199020. Visit its Facebook page for more information.

4. The Shop at Grand Hyatt Singapore

Home cooks will want to check out The Grand Marketplace by Grand Hyatt Singapore, an online grocery shop that stocks fresh and sustainably sourced premium ingredients from around the world. And best of all, you can get them at trade prices.

There are organic vegetables from Malaysian farm, Weeds and More; free-range lamb from Roaring Forties in Australia; certified-sustainable barramundi fish from local fish farm, Kühlbarra.

Or if you’d like to see the produce yourself, stop by The Shop, a physical store located within the hotel which offer products that are available online via The Grand Marketplace.

The Shop At Grand Hyatt Singapore is at 10 Scotts Road, Singapore, Singapore, 228211. Visit The Grand Marketplace’s website to shop online. Purchased produce is available for self-collection or drive-through pick-up at Grand Hyatt Singapore.

5. Sun with Moon has a new look and a new menu

Japanese restaurant Sun with Moon has reopened its doors with revamped interiors and a refreshed menu.

Highlights include the 3 Kind Meat Mix Kamameshi Set ($26.80) with beef yakiniku, chicken teriyaki and pork kalbi yaki served in a pot with flavoured rice, the Australian Ribeye Steak Set ($35.80), or the sumptuous Kofuku Gozen ($49.80), which has sampling portions of nine dishes including teriyaki beef, flame-seared salmon salad, prawn tempura, grilled eel, medium fatty tuna, and more.

Tea lovers will want to check out the new specialty cafe menu, available from 3pm to 5pm daily, with specialty teas specially imported from the renowned Shizuoka Prefecture.

Sip on your choice of syphon, drip tea, latte or cold brew – you’ll want to pair it with a selection of Japanese sweets, like the new Zensai Parfait ($9.80) while you’re at it.

Sun with Moon is at #03-15 Wheelock Place, 501 Orchard Road, Singapore 238880. It is recommended to make your reservations one week in advance.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.