Where to find the cheapest parking spots in Singapore (2023)

Between COE adjustments, inflation and GST increases, the cost of owning a car in Singapore keeps going up. All the more reason to save on car ownership costs as much as possible.

Parking can be a hidden cost that adds up over time, especially if you’re the type that doesn’t pay attention to parking charges. But for the drivers looking to cut back wherever they can, here’s a cheat sheet to finding the cheapest — or even free — parking in Singapore.

Cheapest (or Free) parking in the East Region

PHOTO: Unsplash

Location Parking Charges Tampines Retail Park (Courts, Ikea, Giant) Free all day, every day Turf City Free all day, every day NEWater Visitor Centre Free all day, every day Aperia Mall Weekdays 6am to 6pm: $1.60 for first two hours, $1.07 per 30 mins thereafter

6pm to 10pm: Free

10pm to 6am: $2.50 per entry Weekends and PH Free for first three hours, $2.50 per entry thereafter Tampines Hub 12am to 6pm daily: $0.02 per minute



6pm to 12am daily: $2.40 per entry East Village, Upper Changi Mon to Fri, 12nn to 2pm: Free



Daily: $0.60 per 30 mins Cheapest (or free) parking in the West Region PHOTO: Unsplash Location Parking Charges TradeHub 21 Weekdays 7am to 7pm: $1.20 per hour

7pm to 7am: Free

Weekends and PH Free all day West Coast Park Free all day, everyday IMM Weekdays Free for first hour

$1.07 for second hour

$0.30 per subsequent 15 mins

Weekends and PH Free for first two hours

$1.07 for third hour

$0.30 per subsequent 15 mins ITE College West (Sheltered Carpark) Weekdays 7am to 6pm: $1.20 per 30 mins

6pm to 10.30pm: $0.60 per 30 mins

Sun and PH 7am to 10.30am: Free West Mall Mon to Sat 8am to 5pm: $1.18 for first two hours, $0.64 for subsequent 30 mins

5pm to 6am: $2.68 per entry

Sun and PH $2.68 per entry Jurong Point Weekdays 7am to 5pm: $1.28 for first two hours, $1.28 per subsequent hour

5pm to 9pm: $2.57 for first two hours, $1.28 per subsequent hour

9pm to 7am: $1.28 for first three hours, $1.28 per subsequent hour

Weekends 7am to 9pm: $2.57 for first two hours, $1.28 per subsequent hour

9pm to 7am: $1.28 for first three hours, $1.28 per subsequent hour Cheapest (or Free) parking in the North Region Location Parking Charges Orchid Country Club Free all day, everyday Junction 9 Mon to Sun and PH $1.20 for first hour, $0.80 for subsequent 30 mins 888 Plaza Mon to Sun and PH 12pm to 2pm: Free

7am to 5pm: $1 per hour

5pm to 12am: $1 per entry

12am to 7am: $2 per entry 35-43 Kranji Way Mon to Sat 7am to 7pm: $0.60 per 30 mins

7pm to 7am: Free

Sun and PH: Free all day YS One Mon to Sat 7am to 10.30pm: $0.02 per minute

10.30pm to 7am: $0.02 per minute, capped at $5

Sun and PH 7am to 10.30pm: Free

10.30pm to 7am: $0.02 per minute, capped at $5 Marsiling Mall Mon to Sun and PH $0.60 per 30 mins Cheapest (or Free) parking in the South Region Location Parking Charges Mt Faber Park Free all day, everyday Labrador Reserve Park Free all day, everyday The Grandstand Free all day, everyday Adam Road Medical Centre Free all day, everyday Vivocity Weekdays 7am to 6pm: $1.20 for first hour, $0.60 per 30 mins thereafter

6pm to 4am: $3 per entry

4pm to 7am: $2.50 per hour

Weekends and PH 7am to 6pm: $1.40 for first hour, $0.70 per 30 mins thereafter

6pm to 4am: $3.50 per entry

4pm to 7am: $2.50 per hour Alexandra Retail Centre Weekdays 7am to 6.30pm: $2.20 per hour

6.30pm to 11pm: Free

Weekends and PH 7am to 11pm: Free

Daily overnight parking 11pm to 7am: S$2.40 per hour Cheapest (or free) parking in the Central/Downtown Region Location Parking Charges Marina Square Mon to Thurs 7am to 5pm: S$2.06 for first 2 hours, S$1.03 per 30 mins thereafter

5pm to 2am: S$2.06 per entry

Fri to Sun and PH 7am to 2am: S$2.24 for first 2 hours, S$1.12 per hour for next 2 hours, S$1.31 per 30 mins thereafter

Daily overnight parking 2am to 7am: S$1.03 per 30 mins Angullia Park Off-Street Mon to Sat 7am to 11am: S$1.30 per 30 mins

11am to 5pm: S$1.50 per 30 mins

5pm to 7am: S$0.80 per 30 mins

Sun and PH 7am to 11am: S$0.70 per 30 mins

11am to 10.30pm: S$0.80 per 30 mins Concorde Hotel Mon to Sat 7am to 6pm: S$2.14 for first hour, S$1.39 for 30 mins thereafter

6pm to 7am: S$3.75 per entry

Sun and PH S$3.75 per entry Plaza Singapura Weekdays 12am to 6pm: S$1.95 for first hour, S$0.55 per 15 mins thereafter

6pm to 12am: S$3.25 per entry

Weekends and PH 12am to 3am: S$0.55 every 15 mins

3am to 6pm: S$3.25 for first 2 hours, S$0.55 per 15 mins thereafter

6pm to 12am: S$3.25 per entry Bugis+ Mon to Thu 8am to 6pm: S$2.20 for first hour, S$0.55 per 15 mins thereafter

6pm to 8am: S$3.30 per entry

Fri 8am to 6pm: S$2.20 for first hour, S$0.55 per 15 mins thereafter

6pm to 8am: S$2.20 for first 2 hours, S$0.55 per 15 mins thereafter

Weekends and PH S$3.30 for first 2 hours; $0.55 per 15 mins thereafter Clarke Quay Mon to Sat: 12.30pm to 1.30pm: Free

7am to 7am: S$1.35 for first hour, S$0.45 per 15 mins thereafter

Sun and PH S$2.75 per entry

Tips for reducing your parking costs

Always check for carpark redemption

If you’re driving out for a grocery run, prioritise malls that offer parking redemptions. Many places will let you redeem your parking for a low minimum spend, so you might as well take advantage of it since you’re going to be spending anyway.

Besides in-store spending, some membership programmes allow you to redeem your parking with membership or rewards points. If you’re currently enrolled in such a programme, don’t forget to check if you can redeem your parking this way.

Don’t neglect the HDB Free Parking Scheme

If you aren’t aware, HDB’s Free Parking Scheme makes most of its residential car parks free to park in from 7.00am to 10.30pm on Sundays and Public Holidays. This comes in handy not only when you’re out visiting the fam, but also when you can’t find a lot at your favourite mall that weekend — just park at the nearest HDB carpark and walk over.

All free lots are up for grabs, except those reserved for season parking ticket holders — denoted by red or white-and-red markings.

Suss out cheap parking on the fly with the Carpark Rates App

The good folks at sgcarmart.com have created a mobile app that you can use to look for cheap carparks around you. Aptly named Carpark Rates, the app contains over 700 carpark rates to help you save money on parking.

It also keeps a count of remaining lots at major carparks around Singapore — the better for you to plan your route — and it even provides live streams of traffic conditions around the island.

Getting cheap or free parking isn’t the only way to save money on car ownership in Singapore. Check out our picks of the best car loans for 2023, and save big when you renew your motor insurance with these top-rated motor insurance policies.

This article was first published in ValueChampion.