Where to get authentic and delicious gelato in Singapore

We would be hard-pressed to find anyone who doesn’t love ice cream . Not only is it a decadent treat, ice cream can also be found in a myriad of flavours that spans the limitations of human imagination. It’s also a great way to cool down and recharge with some sugar in Singapore’s heat.

But have you heard of gelato? Gelato is Italy’s answer to ice cream. Gelato is usually made with less fat and has less air whipped into it than ice cream, making it a healthier (in moderation, of course) alternative that doesn’t lose in terms of having a decadent mouthfeel.

Converted? Now scroll on ahead to find out where to find the best gelatos in Singapore.

1. Dopa Dopa Creamery

Dopa Dopa was founded by Leonard Ong, an engineering graduate who decided to pursue his love for baking and cooking. Here, the gelato is stored in the traditional pozzettis, or stainless steel containers, instead of the usual out-in-the-open display that most ice cream parlours adopt.

This ensures that the gelato stays fresh until it is scooped and given a final whip right before it is served. Fan favourites include Home Roasted Pistachio, Green Tea Roasted Rice, Brown Butter Crumble and Ferrero. Fancy having the gelato with a croissant?

29 South Bridge Rd, #01-01, Singapore 058665

2. Gelato Labo

If you’re bored of the usual ice cream flavour offerings, then head down to Gelato Labo for some unique combinations. Gelato Labo also prides itself on using fresh fruits as well as local and organic ingredients as much as possible.

Flavours that you can expect to find here include Watermelon, Mint & Chia Seeds, Navel Orange & White Chrysanthemum, Kyoto Shiso & Yuzu Jelly and Sakura Smoke, Artichoke & Pear Compote. Of course, they have staple flavours of vanilla and hazelnut chocolate for those who love these staple ice cream flavours.

Do note that flavours change seasonally.

11 Cavan Rd, 01-09, Singapore 209848, 108 Faber Drive Singapore 129418 and 18 Mohamed Sultan Road #01-01 Singapore 238967

3. Butterknife Folk

Butterknife Folk is another gelateria that has made its name with unconventional flavours. As such, flavours are swapped out seasonally so it can be difficult to pinpoint what offerings are currently available.

But if you take a look at their website or Instagram, past flavours range from Fruit Cake with Cointreau jelly and fruit cake chunks and Traditional Baked Mooncake with lotus paste, salted egg yolk and traditional baked mooncake skin to Muah Chee with peanut gelato, house-made muah chee and roasted sesame seed and Chilli Crab with chilli crab paste, crab meat and fried mantou.

We recommend checking out their Instagram for the most up-to-date offerings.

107 North Bridge Rd, #02-02 Funan Mall, Singapore 179105

4. Birds Of Paradise

True to its name, Birds Of Paradise draws flavour inspiration from botanical sources such as fruits and flowers. The resulting creations are favourites such as White Chrysanthemum, Earl Grey & Lemongrass, Sea-salt Hojicha and Roasted Sesame.

Savour the pretty pastel-coloured gelato as is or have it accompanied with another fan favourite: the thyme cone.

Their store along the Katong area has been so well-loved that the brand has since expanded to another store in Jewel Changi Airport. By the way, did we mention that Birds Of Paradise has been awarded The Michelin Plate by the Michelin Guide?

63 East Coast Rd, #01-05, Singapore 428776 and 78 Airport Blvd., #01-214 215/216 Jewel Changi Airport, Singapore 819666

5. Monarchs & Milkweed

Monarchs & Milkweed was founded by two fine pastry chefs Eric and Mandeep who had cut their teeth in Blue Hill at Stone Barns in New York and Le Clarence in Paris before they met in the now-defunct Cheek By Jowl. Besides classic flavours you’ll expect to find, there are also unconventional options such as Burnt White Chocolate, Brown Butter Sage, Sea Salt Gula Jawa, Soursop Mint and Red Bean & Roasted Sesame.

And if you’re curious about the name, milkweed is a plant that the Monarch butterflies can’t live without.

802 North Bridge Rd, #01-01, Singapore 198770

6. Tom's Palette

Tom’s Palette was founded by Chronos and Eunice, a husband and wife duo who have been churning out unique flavours since 2005.

They have a repertoire of over 180 flavours in their collection, with notable flavours such as Salted Egg, Chee Cheong Fun (yes, you read that right) and savoury flavours White Chocolate Nori and Parmesan Cheese & Cream Crackers.

The unusual flavours are changed up daily (check their Instagram for updates) but the six bestsellers are available daily, namely: Chocolate Sorbet, Granny’s Favourite, Rum & Raisin, Salted Caramel Cheesecake, Salted Egg Yolk and Yuzu.

51 Middle Rd, #01-01, Singapore 188959

7. Milk & Honey Gelato

Milk & Honey Gelato is situated just a stone’s throw away from the famed Bedok 85 hawker centre so you can get your sweet fix after a hearty meal.

The quaint gelateria offers flavours such as the signature Milk & Honey, Balsamic Strawberry, Speculoos, Roasted Pistachio and Black Goma. You can have the ice cream alone but fans love to pair their gelato with the waffle, which has garnered some rave reviews.

Milk & Honey also has longer opening hours (11 hours on Mondays to Thursdays and 12 hours on Fridays to Sundays) so this makes the place a great late-night supper or hangout spot.

86 Bedok North Street 4, #01-179, Singapore 460086

8. Momolato

Momolato was founded by Sharon Tay who won the 2015 Asia Pacific Gelato World Tour and went on to represent Singapore in the international edition. The cafe is located within the hipster area of Haji Lane and can be a nice resting spot as you shop and snap photos for the ‘gram.

Momolato’s gelatos are halal and you can expect to find flavours such as Mao Shan Wang Durian Cheesecake, Milo Dinosaur with Marshmallows, Lychee Rose Raspberry and Cheddar Cheese. For those who are on the keto diet or can’t stomach dairy, there are options for you too.

34 Haji Lane, Singapore 189227

9. Denzy Gelato

You might walk past Denzy Gelato’s storefront located within a HDB shophouse and not realise that you’ve missed the title holder of Singapore’s Best Gelato awarded by the Singapore Gelato Championship in 2019. Denzy was founded by couple Damien and Hao Zhen and produces flavours inspired by the former’s travels around the world.

The flavours they offer include Roasted Bronte Pistachio, Whisky & Salted Pecan Brittle, Oat Milk Dark Chocolate Ganache, Cereal Milk as well as keto-friendly ones such as Acai Blueberry Sorbet and Cinnamon Cold Brew.

506 Bishan Street 11, #01-404, Singapore 570506 and 509 Bedok North Street 3, #01-103, Singapore 460509

10. SugarTree Gelato

SugarTree Gelato was created by the same people behind the popular cafe Two Bakers and prides itself on creating small-batch gelato with premium ingredients.

Flavours that you can have a go here range from regular flavours such as Sea Salt Pineapple, Chrysanthemum Oolong and Salted Caramel Cacao Nib to premium options such as Strawberry Hibiscus, Tiramisu and Litchi Raspberry. They also release new flavours from time to time, such as White Forest and Blueberry Yogurt.

988 Upper Serangoon Rd, #01-28 Stars of Kovan, Singapore 534733

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.