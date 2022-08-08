Where to get the best traditional Chinese desserts in Singapore

For the majority of us, there is always room for desserts after a meal. Popular traditional Chinese desserts typically range from almond and yam paste to glutinous rice balls and mango sago pomelo. These comforting, nostalgic treats tend to be light and refreshing, perfect to round off a meal. Here are 10 favourite spots for traditional Chinese desserts to check out right now:

Le Le Zhan Desserts

Le Le Zhan is a cosy family-run establishment serving up traditional desserts in Katong Shopping Centre. The ah balling tang yuan (glutinous rice balls) is a hit among patrons, as are sesame and almond pastes.

865 Mountbatten Rd, #01-10 Katong Shopping Centre, Singapore 437844

Dessert Bowl

Located adjacent to the famed Chomp Chomp Food Centre, Dessert Bowl has been a quiet gem among the community. They are most known for the durian mousse that incorporates 100 per cent D24 durian flesh. Not a fan of the king of fruits? Choose other options ranging from sagos to custards.

80A Serangoon Garden Way, Singapore 555976

Jin Yu Man Tang Dessert

You'll be spoiled for choice at Jin Yu Man Tang as the dessert shop offers over 100 items to choose from. These range from classics like bo bo cha cha and mango sago pomelo to uncommon offerings like peach gum and deep-fried milk.

66 East Coast Rd, #01-03 The Flow@East Coast, Singapore 428778 and 291 South Bridge Road, Singapore 058836.

Mei Heong Yuen Dessert

Some might recognise Mei Heong Yuen for its iconic Farmer Brand peanuts. The dessert concept was founded by Connie and Clara Lee, the daughters of the founder. They offer sweet and savoury treats ranging from almond paste to water chestnut cake. The menu also includes refreshing shaved iced desserts perfect for a sweltering afternoon.

Mei Heong Yuen Dessert has multiple locations in Singapore

Chow Zan Dessert

Ever heard of a white chendol? That's one of the star desserts at Chow Zan, which uses white coconut strips in place of the usual pandan-flavoured green jellies. Other popular options include almond jelly longan, mango pomelo sago, and red bean paste with orange peel.

801 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 198769

Gong He Guan

Beyond the beloved Chinese desserts, Gong He Guan serves up a selection of herbal teas, desserts and remedies. These include herbal jelly (gui ling gao), white fungus papaya, and beancurd and ginkgo nut. Those under the weather can also consider getting the 24 herbs herbal tea.

217 Geylang Rd, Singapore 389277 and 28 Upper Cross St, Singapore 058337

Hup Ka Foon

Tucked in a quiet shophouse in Chinatown, Hup Ka Foon is helmed by the people behind Ren Ren Desserts (which has since transitioned to an online-only business). Hup Ka Foon prides itself on homemade desserts such as yam paste, bubur cha cha and various nut pastes.

18 Sago St, Singapore 059017

Tong Shui Desserts

Tong Shui Desserts offers over 60 different hot and cold desserts - many of them are made with secret recipes. Bestsellers including Hong Kong mango sago with pomelo, black sesame paste, bo bo cha cha and almond paste.

101 Upper Cross Street #02-58, People's Park Centre, 058357

Yat Ka Yan Dessert

Yat Ka Yan is another offshoot of Ren Ren Desserts; its name translates to 'one family' in Cantonese. Traditional homemade favourites include chendol, walnut paste and steamed egg.

190 Middle Rd, #02-08 Fortune Centre, Singapore 188979

Ah Chew Desserts

Ah Chew Desserts needs no introduction, especially for those who frequently ply the Bugis area for yummy food. The brand began in 2003 and has quickly courted a steady following that allowed them to expand to a second location in Novena.

1 Liang Seah Street, #01-10/11 Liang Seah Place Singapore 189032 and 181 Thomson Road, Goldhill Shopping Centre, Singapore 307627.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.