Where to get fresh flower subscriptions in Singapore

As you may have probably read, floral subscriptions are a hassle-free way to remember important dates and show appreciation of your loved ones.

It is also a great way to ensure you always have beautifully arranged flowers in your home! Here are six local florists who provide this service.

1. Charlotte Puxley Flowers

Known for its lush, organic bouquets, this boutique florist does weekly, fortnightly or monthly deliveries. The subscription starts from $120, and includes a vase and delivery.

Info: www.charlottepuxleyflowers.com

Bloomeys

Each pre-paid subscription includes four bouquets of flowers. Customers choose from three sizes, themes and frequency of delivery, starting at $160 ($40 a week) for a weekly delivery; $180 for a fortnightly delivery; and $192 for a monthly delivery of a small bouquet. Prices exclude delivery.

Info: www.bloomeys.com.sg

2. The Floral Atelier

The minimum six-delivery subscriptions are available in monthly, fortnightly and weekly packages. Customers choose the style and frequency of the subscription, which starts at $810 for six deliveries. The bouquets come in three types: modern arrangement, petite bloom box, and bouquet vase arrangement.

Info: www.thefloralatelier.co

3. Fleuriste

Customers of this flexible subscription package pre-pay and choose the floral theme, size and delivery schedule. The floral subscription service starts from $60.

Info: fleuriste.sg

4. Yi Lian Ng Floral Atelier

Available in weekly, bi-weekly or monthly subscriptions, with three sizes and four colour palettes to choose from. Prices start at about $134 for a small bouquet, including delivery. There is a minimum three-month subscription.

Info: yilianng.com

5. Little Flower Hut

Little Flower Hut offers weekly and bi-weekly subscriptions. The price starts from $70 per bouquet with options to skip or take a break and cancel anytime.

Info: littleflowerhut.sg

