Where to get keto-friendly food like cakes, spreads and snacks in Singapore

Whether you're craving for cakes, cookies or burgers, these low-carb keto-friendly food will satisfy your taste buds without sending you into guilt zone.

The ketogenic diet (or keto diet) is still trending.

If you're one of those who swear by it, you'll know how high-maintenance this diet can be, when done properly.

And if you're in the anti-keto camp, you'll probably dismiss healthy keto food as cardboard.

These retailers prove that keto foods (yes, even desserts and snacks!) don't have to be bland or tasteless, even though they are low in carbs and sugar.

KEKITO BAKERY

Can't get enough of Japanese-style cakes? Kekito Bakery does them, with the lowest amount of carbs possible by using an all-natural sugar substitute that contains almost zero calories.

Instead of regular refined sugar, their bakes are sweetened with a blend of monk fruit and erythritol, a type of sugar alcohol that doesn't get absorbed by the body - so you won't get a heady sugar rush afterwards.

Try the Signature Yuzu Japanese Cheesecake ($6 per slice) or Japanese Matcha Cheesecake ($6 per slice), which are said to contain less than 1.8g of carbs per slice. (In contrast, a typical slice of Japanese cheesecake contains about 13g carbs.)

Both are delightfully light and fluffy, and so easy to eat that you might need to keep a close watch on your portions.

Other tantalising options include Blueberry Yoghurt Mousse Cake ($7.50 per slice), Original Rare Cheesecake ($7.50 per slice) and Chocolate Rare Cheesecake ($8 per slice).

The sliced cakes and keto ice cream are available at Mahota Kitchen outlets at Kitchener Complex and Century Square. Pre-orders are required for whole cakes.

kekitobakery.com

SERIOUSLY KETO

While regular kaya has quite a high sugar content - hence, it's a no-no for keto dieters - the Kaya Kryptonite KetoSpread ($9.90) by Seriously Keto, a keto bakery located in Orchard Central, has a mere 3.4g of carbs per 80ml jar.

Made with coconut cream and fresh pandan leaves, it makes a perfect pairing with the KetoBun ($8.90 for 2).

Made with almond flour, onion powder, apple cider vinegar and unsalted butter, the bun tastes almost like real bread and boasts a mere 2.9g of carbs per serving. Other offerings include other keto compliant spreads as well as keto cupcakes and cakes. Pre-orders required.

seriouslyketo.com

THE BUTCHER'S KITCHEN

Burgers are usually off the table if you're on a keto diet as they come with carb-laden buns and sugar-laden sauces.

With the KetoBurger, what the restaurant calls "Singapore's first-ever keto-compliant gourmet burgers", dieters can have their, erm, cake and eat it too.

The meat-centric diner has collaborated with Seriously Keto to present four burgers made with house-blended Australian grass and grain-fed meat patties: Beef ($18.80), Pork ($16.80), Roast Pork ($17.80) and Chicken ($13.80).

The burgers are said to be "zero sugar, gluten-free, diabetic-friendly and ultra-low in carbs", with accompanying sauces that are made from keto-friendly recipes.

thebutcherskitchen.sg

DELCIE'S DESSERTS AND CAKES

Dieters with a sweet tooth are in for a treat at this 10-year-old bakery, famed for its healthier bakes.

Having gone on the keto diet herself in 2018, baker Delcie Lam decided to research and develop keto-friendly dessert recipes for her store.

A trial of a keto-friendly opera cake was a hit with customers, many of whom were on the diet.

She then expanded her repertoire beyond cakes to include items like Vegan Keto Double Chocolate Chip Muffin ($36 for a box of 4 pieces), Vegan Keto Dark Chocolate Almond Bar ($18 per 100g bar) and Coconut Almond Choc Chip Cookie ($32.80 for a tub). Pre-orders required.

delcies.com

BENBANTER

If you have a snacking habit and are on the diet, don't worry - there's a good range of keto-friendly sweet and savoury offerings available with the click of a button.

BenBanter, owned by Singapore-based health and wellness company Spinnach Holdings, has low-carb items like Keto Cheese Puffs ($28.04 for a box of 10 packets), Keto Bars of various flavours ($56.07 for a box of 15 bars), a range of Seeded Crackers ($10.75 per 170g box) and a Keto Hot Chocolate drink mix ($9.53 per 250g box).

Besides ordering online, these products are available at Watsons and Mahota.

benbanter.com

THE WHOLE KITCHEN

In general, nuts are a good source of heart-healthy fats, fibre and powerful antioxidants.

Being high in fat and protein, they are definitely on the approved list for keto dieters - just watch out for some, such as cashew and pistachio, that are comparatively higher in carbohydrates.

Others such as pecan, Brazil and walnut are good choices though. The Whole Kitchen has tasty snacking nut options, such as their best-selling Rock Salt Rosemary and Laksa Leaf Lime nut mixes ($5.95 per 60g pack).

Besides those, the Pecan Coconut Grain Free granola ($5.95 per 70g pack) is also pretty good.

thewholekitchen.com.sg

This article was first published in Shape.