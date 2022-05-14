Where to get the most comforting fish head steamboat in Singapore

There's never a reason not to have a steamboat, especially when it is cold and rainy out. And if you're looking to try a different variant to the ones found at brands like Hai Di Lao and the like, why not give fish head steamboat a shot?

Think of the Teochew-style steamboat as a giant bowl of fish soup with ingredients such as fried yam, Chinese cabbage and more served in a charcoal-fired vessel.

Plus, the hawkers and restaurants that sell fish head steamboat are likely also zi char stalls, which means you can get a wide variety of dishes to satisfy multiple cravings at one go without breaking the bank.

Here are 10 places to get fish head steamboat in Singapore.

Nan Hwa Chong fish head steamboat

Nan Hwa Chong has been serving fish head steamboats since 1927 and has been attracting generations of fans.

You have four fishes to choose from — pomfret, song fish, snapper and grouper — with prices starting from $22.

812 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 198779

Hai Chang fish head steamboat

While the Tampines Round Market is mostly quiet and dark at night, Hai Chang is bustling as it peddles its fish head steamboat.

The family-owned business has been serving the dish since 2006. You have three fishes to choose from — pomfret, red snapper and red grouper — with prices starting from $20.

137A Tampines St. 11, #01-03 Tampines Round Market & Food Centre, Singapore 522137

Tian Wai Tian

Since its founding in 1983, Tian Wai Tian has expanded to four stores around Singapore — a testament to the popularity of its fish head steamboat.

You have three fishes to choose from — pomfret, song fish and grouper — with prices starting from $25.

Tian Wai Tian has multiple locations in Singapore.

Ah Orh Teochew fish head steamboat

Dating back to 1919, Ah Orh Seafood Restaurant in Bukit Merah is possibly among the oldest restaurants in Singapore.

The fish head steamboat store in Bedok is an offshoot of the brand with a particular focus on the dish. You have two fishes to choose from — pomfret and grouper — with prices starting from $48.

739 Bedok Reservoir Rd, Reservoir Village Singapore 470739

Deli (Jie) fish head steamboat

Deli (Jie) is one of two stalls peddling fish head steamboat in Whampoa Market, with its opening hours throughout the day.

You have four fishes to choose from — pomfret, red grouper, red snapper and batang — with prices starting from $25.

90 Whampoa Dr, #01-70 Whampoa Makan Place, Singapore 320090

Xin Heng Feng Guo Tiao Tan

Xin Heng Feng Guo Tiao Tan is the other fish head steamboat located in Whampoa Makan Place, with its opening hours starting from 5pm to 9.30pm.

You have four fishes to choose from — pomfret, song fish, snapper and batang — with prices starting from $25.

91 Whampoa Dr, #01-14/15 Whampoa Makan Place, Singapore 320091

Whampoa Keng fish head steamboat

Whampoa Keng was previously located in Whampoa Market before its current and only location along Balestier Road. Whampoa Keng's moreish broth is said to be made with over 30 ingredients.

You have three fishes to choose from — pomfret, red garoupa and bardan — with prices starting from $25.

556 Balestier Rd, Singapore 329872

Chang Long fish head steamboat

Chang Long is located at a food court just a short walk from the famous Bedok 85 Food Centre.

But don't be fooled by its humble appearances, Chang Long pulls crowds with its fish head steamboat.

You have three fishes to choose from — pomfret, red grouper and snapper — with prices starting from $30.

122 Bedok North Street 2, #01-140, Singapore 460122

Xin Yuan Ji

Located in Bugis just opposite Bugis Junction, Xin Yuan Ji is already famous for its fish soup.

So it shouldn't be a surprise that the brand also serves up the piping hot and equally comforting fish head steamboat. You have two fishes to choose from — red snapper (head or meat) and red garoupa — with prices starting from $43.80.

31 Tan Quee Lan St, #01-01, Singapore 188117

Hualong fish head steamboat

While most of the entrants in this list seem to be located on the eastern side of the island, Hualong bucks the trend with its outlets in Ang Mo Kio and Bukit Batok.

You have three fishes to choose from — pomfret, red grouper and red snapper — with prices starting from $28.80.

347 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3, #01-2142 ST 31 Coffee House, Singapore 560347 and 155 Bukit Batok Street 11, #01-324 Bukit Batok West Shopping Centre, Singapore 650155

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.