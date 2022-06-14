Where to get proper, comforting fried rice in Singapore, besides Din Tai Fung

Don't get us wrong. While we love the Taiwanese restaurant, we sometimes like to switch things up and try the other versions of fried rice that other hawker stalls and restaurants are serving.

Fried rice is said to be one of the dishes that truly test the skills of a chef as its simplicity offers no hiding spot.

Ahead, we tell you 10 places to get the best fried rice in Singapore.

King of Fried Rice

King of Fried Rice started out as a humble stall located in the basement of Golden Mile Tower and has since spawned to over 20 locations islandwide.

They are best known for their Egg Fried Rice with Pork Cutlet but they also do XO, Tom Yum and Mala Fried Rice. Prices start from $4.

King of Fried Rice has multiple locations in Singapore

Hao Lai Ke

Located a short walk from Heartbeat@Bedok, Hao Lai Ke is helmed by a former Din Tai Fung chef-owner.

The long queue is a testament to the food's quality with Omelette Fried Rice, Shredded Meat Fried Rice, Prawn Fried Rice and Pork Ribs Fried Rice being some of the star dishes. Prices start from $4.

204 Bedok North Street 1, #01-393, Singapore 460204

Fire Rice

With a combined experience of over 30 years in Din Tai Fung, Chai Boon Hiong and Tan Wee Peng decided to take the plunge and leave the company to open Fire Rice in the early months of 2022.

Besides the staple Pork Chop Fried Rice, you can also expect to find Brown Shimeiji and Sambal Fried Rice which can be accompanied with shrimp, black pepper smoked duck and pepper pork chop.

732 Yishun Ave 5, Singapore 760732

Chef Wang Fried Rice

Chef Wang Fried Rice was opened in May 2021 and has seen long queues waiting for the food prepared by former Shang Palace and Din Tai Fung chef Wang Jinglun.

The brand has expanded to two outlets: The Beo Crescent Market stall is helmed by Wang while the Potong Pasir stall is a franchise. Check out the Abalone Fried Rice if you're bored of the usual fried rice toppings. Prices start from $4.

38A Beo Cres, #01-71 Beo Crescent Market, Singapore 169982 and 147 Potong Pasir Ave 1, Broadway Food Centre, Singapore 350147

Ding Gua Gua Fried Rice

Ding Gua Gua was born out of the collaboration between Lew Chong Sin, Randy Chua and Staphy Sim, with the former two having prior experience working in Din Tai Fung.

With the aim of creating food similar to the restaurant but at a lower price point, fried rice is definitely a mainstay here. Try the Ding Gua Gua Egg Fried Rice that has dark soy sauce added for slight sweetness and pieces of Taiwanese sausage. Prices start from $4.

Blk 69 Bedok South Ave 3, #01-498, Singapore 460069

Feng Food

Feng Food is an eatery serving up Taiwanese fare so you would be pardoned if you thought you had stepped into a Din Tai Fung by accident.

They serve three types of fried rice here: Plain with just egg, shrimp and eggs and topped with the speciality pork chop. Prices start from $7.80.

930 Yishun Ave 2, #B1 - 156 Northpoint City, Singapore 769098

Fried Rice SG

Fried Rice SG is a takeaway kiosk in Novena serving, well, fried rice. Here, you'll get more options than just the humble egg fried rice with pork chop.

There's Gam Hiong Prawn, Ginger Venison, Basil Pork and Italian Herb Chicken, just to name a few. Prices start from $5.

103 Irrawaddy Rd, #01-08 Royal Square Novena, Singapore 329566

Mr Egg Fried Rice

Chef Eric Yam worked at notable restaurants such as Hua Ting and Golden Peony before starting his humble hawker stall peddling fried rice.

There are four types of fried rice here - Egg, Tobiko, Tom Yum and XO Scallop - with various topping options ranging from pork and chicken chop to salmon and luncheon meat. Prices start from $4.

151 Bishan Street 11, Block 151, Singapore 570151 and 721 Clementi West Street 2, #01-100, Singapore 120721

Chen Fu Ji Fried Rice

Chen Fu Ji started as a small shop in Chinatown in the '50s before it shuttered in 2016. Recently, the brand, owned by Roger Koh, made a comeback with an outlet along Jalan Besar again peddling its famed fried rice.

The CFJ Ultimate Fried Rice, whose recipe is said to date back 1400 years ago, is loaded with char siew, sea prawns and fresh crab meat. Each dish is priced at $25.

279 Jln Besar, Singapore 208943

Yangzhou Fried Rice Restaurant

As the name implies, Yangzhou Fried Rice is the star dish here.

Without the bells and whistles of toppings like a pork chop, this dish is where you'll be able to test the prowess of the chef and the extent of their cooking skills. Have it alongside their zi char dishes to make it a hearty meal. Prices start at $3.

430 Upper Changi Rd, #01-11 East Village, Singapore 48704

This article was published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.