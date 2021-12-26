Where to go for the best bak kut teh in Singapore

Directly translated as “meat bone tea”, bak kut teh has been a longtime favourite thanks to its hearty umami broth and falling-off-the-bone tender meat. And while bone broth has been a trendy health food of the past few years, bak kut teh could perhaps be Singapore’s version of bone broth.

The most popular kind found here is the Teochew-style, which has a somewhat clear soup with a big peppery hit. Then there’s also the Hokkien-style, which is herbal in taste with a deep broth coloured with dark soy sauce. Finally, dry bak kut teh is known to a lesser extent and is the least common. Whichever style you prefer, we’ve listed the 10 best bak kut teh in Singapore to hit up.

Ng Ah Sio Bak Kut Teh

Now part of the Jumbo group of restaurants, Ng Ah Sio was started by the namesake hawker who took over his father’s business started in the 1950s. They serve Teochew-style bak kut teh, which has a distinct peppery kick and light coloured broth. Bak kut teh starts from $7.80.

Ng Ah Sio Bak Kut Teh has multiple locations in Singapore

Balestier Bak Kut Teh

What’s unique about Balestier Bak Kut Teh is that they use sugar cane to add sweetness to their peppery broth. Founded in 1966 and spanning over three generations, a sugar cane plantation was said to be located on the Balestier Road area where the brand currently resides. Bak kut teh starts from $7.

365 & 369 Balestier Rd, Singapore 329785

Song Fa Bak Kut Teh

With 13 stores located islandwide, Song Fa Bak Kut Teh likely needs no introduction. A Michelin Bib Gourmand awardee, Song Fa was founded in 1969 and has been enthralling us with their peppery take of the meaty broth. Bak kut teh starts at $8.10.

Song Fa Bak Kut Teh has multiple locations in Singapore

Ya Hua Bak Kut Teh

Ya Hua was founded by Madam Gwee Peck Hua and her sister Gwee Guek Hua in 1973 and has become a mecca for their Teochew-style peppery broth. The brand has since expanded to various locations, a further testament to the brand’s enduring quality and popularity. Bak kut teh starts at $7.

Ya Hua Bak Kut Teh has multiple locations in Singapore

Sin Heng Claypot Bak Kut Teh

Most of us are familiar with the Teochew-style peppery bak kut teh, which is likely the most popular version here. However, there’s another kind that foodies have been sussing out – the Hokkien herbal style.

Started in 1981, Sin Heng has been serving up both the Hokkien and Teochew styles in claypots so you can compare which iterations you like better. Bak kut teh starts at $9.90.

439 Joo Chiat Rd, Singapore 427652

Founder Bak Kut Teh

With over 40 years of experience, Founder Bak Kut Teh is another familiar name in the local bak kut teh scene. Created by Chua Chwee Whatt, who was formerly a pig farmer, many celebrities including Jay Chou, Fann Wong and Wang Lee Hom has been spotted dining at Founder before. Bak kut teh starts at $7.90.

347 Balestier Road, New Orchid Hotel, Singapore 329777 and 348 Bedok Road, #02-21/32 The Bedok Marketplace, Singapore 469560

Legendary Bak Kut Teh

Familial ties shine through here as Legendary Bak Kut Teh was created by Founder Bak Kut Teh’s daughter Chui Chui. Regardless, Legendary has found fans with their take on the Teochew-style bak kut teh as well as their signature Ngoh Hiang. Bak kut teh starts at $8.

154 Rangoon Road, Singapore 218431 and 46 South Bridge Road Singapore 058679

Jia Bin Klang Bak Kut Teh

On a hot day, it is perfectly understandable if you don’t want to tuck into a bowl of piping, spicy broth. Dry bak kut teh served up at Jia Bin Bak Kut Teh would be the solution then. The brand originated from Malaysia and is known for their herbal Klang-style bak kut teh and dry bak kut. Bak kut teh starts at $9.90.

62 Rangoon Rd, Singapore 218352

Joo Siah Bak Koot Teh

Joo Siah earned a Michelin Bib Gourmand nod this year for their bak kut teh. It was reported that the Teochew-style peppery broth recipe comes from the famous Rong Cheng Bak Kut Teh, who has recently made a comeback. Bak kut teh starts at $6.90.

#01-1215 Jurong East Ave 1, Block 349, Singapore 600349

Hokkien Street Bak Kut Teh

Hokkien Street is another hawker that serves up Hokkien-style herbal bak kut teh and has made the Michelin Guide list. Besides bak kut teh, Hokkein Street also serves up a whole host of stewed and braised pig organs and meats. Bak kut teh starts at $4.

531A Upper Cross St, #01-66, Singapore 051531

