Polish woman stuns internet with her Singlish and love for bak kut teh

When you see a Polish woman trying to order from a local ice cream uncle, it's probably reasonable to expect one or two lost in translation moments.

However, there was none as this Polish woman ordered in a near-perfect Singaporean accent.

TikToker Mamiczka uploaded a video last Friday (Dec 3) of her buying a potong ice cream from the famed ice cream cart located outside Ngee Ann City, along Orchard Road.

With Singlish terms and intonation added for good measure, it's fair to say that her Singlish required very little polishing. The video garnered over 270,000 views.

https://www.tiktok.com/@mamiczka/video/7037418642576903429

"Hello uncle, I want the bread one. How much ah?" she asked confidently.

The uncle replied, to which she nodded and said: "Ok ok, the strawberry one ah."

Very Singaporean so far but what really takes the cake, or ice cream, was Mamiczka's next line.

"Ice cream with bread very shiok," she said.

Over 300 netizens raced to the comments sections to praise Mamiczka for her grasp of Singlish — and in Singlish, no less.

Another TikTok user took Mamiczka's video as proof of her being "one of us".

This is not the first time she posted a video speaking Singlish. Another video uploaded on Nov 25 raked in over 1.4 million views.

https://www.tiktok.com/@mamiczka/video/7034310057328119046

The simple 14-seconds-clip had snippets of her repeating the same line but losing her native Polish accent and adopting a more local one.

"One year in Singapore. Aiya I tell you ah, the bak kut teh here very shiok," she said.

It seems like she was not kidding as she dedicated a TikTok video to bak kut teh (pork rib soup) two days ago.

There's just something about non-locals speaking Singlish that leaves the internet intrigued. Meanwhile, another non-local TikToker Daizamazze also uploads videos of herself speaking Singlish.

Be warned though, the Singlish from Daizamazze tends to be a little more explicit.

