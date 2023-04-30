Where to go for celebratory meals and gifts to pamper mum on Mother's Day

It’s that time of the year again! To show mum some extra love and care this year, gain favourite child status with drool-worthy brunches, high-teas, set menus and sweet desserts. Plus, what better way to show appreciation to the most important woman in your life than showering her with gifts? Read it all below!

Where to eat

15 Stamford by Alvin Leung

PHOTO: 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung

If mum loves Asian food, 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung is presenting a brunch to remember! Mothers will be treated with a welcome tipple right from the get-go, before the feasting begins at stations serving up creative Asian classics with a twist, grilled meats, fresh seafood, foie gras and more.

Look forward to special dishes for the occasion, such as Ginseng and Abalone Noodles, Roasted Goose, Chilli Mud Crab, Baked Halibut. Wash it all down with free-flowing bubbles and tiki-cocktails like the refreshing Jungle Bird. The experience is completed with a complimentary DIY flower arrangement workshop, and mums will go home with a chocolate bark jar and a family polaroid to cherish forever.

The Mother’s Day Brunch at 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung runs May 14, 2023 in two seatings: 12pm to 2pm ($198++ per pax), & 2.30pm to 4.30pm ($178++ per pax), inclusive of free-flow Telmont Brut Reserve NV. Free-flow Telmont Reserve Rose NV ($208++), Billecart Salmon Rose ($248++), and Billecart Salmon Blanc de Blancs ($258++) available.

The Marmalade Pantry

PHOTO: The Marmalade Pantry

Because one day is just simply not enough to celebrate our mothers, The Marmalade Pantry is commemorating Mother’s Day from May 1 to July 31, 2023. Their elegant afternoon tea set infused with floral notes is available for dine-in as well as delivery and takeaway.

Two options – the Floral Bliss Afternoon Tea Set ($79++ for two) and Floral Bliss Petite Afternoon Tea Set ($64++ for two) -brightens mum’s days with the likes of Lemon Macaron and Petite Earl Grey Cupcake, as well as savouries such as Seared Scallop with Osmanthus on Focaccia and Roasted Chicken with Ginger Flower Jam on Rice Cracker. The bistro is also collaborating with with Botanica Fragrance to bring you a selection of curated gift bundles (from $78++).

The Floral Bliss Afternoon Tea Set, & the Floral Bliss Petite Afternoon Tea Set is available at The Marmalade Pantry from May 1 to July 31, 2023. The $79 set is available for takeaway at Downtown, ION and Anchorpoint outlets. Whilst both sets are available for dine-in at The Marmalade Pantry Petite Bugis from 2pm to 5pm daily. Top-up $28 for Moet & Chandon Rosé Imperial.

Rosemead

PHOTO: Rosemead

A gorgeous setting and pocket-friendly pricing? We’re hooked. Bring mum to the elegant Rosemead this Mother’s Day for an indulgent prix fixe ($68++ per pax) menu. Get a taste of the American grill driven by seasonality and freshness of ingredients.

The celebrations begin with six starters to share – think creamy Italian Burrata with black raisin, pine nuts, and wild rocket and the pillowy Maple-Kombu Shokupan with cultured butter. Mains like the Duroc Pork Chop with bacon nage, brussels sprouts, and hazelnuts, and Poached Grouper are bound to satisfy. Wind things down with a selection of sweet treats at the bakery.

The Mother’s Day special is available for lunch on May 14, 2023 at Rosemead, 19 Cecil St, Singapore 049704, p. +65 9781 9084.

Meadsmore

PHOTO: Meadsmore

For a little surf ‘n’ turf action, Executive Chef Victor Loy at Meadsmore presents a Steak and Lobster Tournedo (S$268++ for two). Presented beautifully on a silver platter, be blown away with charcoal grilled 150-day grain-fed Black Angus tenderloin alongside lightly grilled and succulent Boston lobster.

Complement the proteins with the broth-bathed Grilled Barigoule Artichoke and sweet Pea Fricassée. To wash it all down, the set comes with two complimentary glasses of Chandon Spritz, an Argentinian sparkling wine toast to your beautiful mum!

The Steak and Lobster Tournedo ($268++ for 2 pax) is available from May 12 to May 14, 2023 for lunch and dinner at Meadesmoore.

Pazzion Cafe

PHOTO: Pazzion Cafe

For a budget-friendly celebration that makes mum smile, Pazzion Café is the way to go. Look forward to a two-tier Mother’s Day High Tea Set at just $49++ for two, expect an assortment of sweet and savoury items like finger sandwiches, fruit tarts, meringues and a range of pipping hot teas. The cherry on top?

Get mum some gorgeous bloom boxes by The Daily Blooms the Takashimaya Shopping Centre between May 1 to 14. Enjoy $10 off their purchase of preserved blooms, whilst fresh flowers can be pre-ordered and collected at the café.

The High Tea Set ($39++ for 2pax) is available at Pazzion Café Takashimaya Shopping Centre and Jewel Changi Airport from May 1-31, 2023 from 2pm-5pm (weekdays) and 1.30pm-5.30pm (weekends).

Lady M

PHOTO: Lady M

With lush tiers of berry-laced sponge cake, Lady M’s new Strawberry Swirl Mille Crepe is great for any celebration at home. Surprise mother with the New York favourite, made with fresh and ripe seasonal Tokushima strawberries.

Dive into slices of featuring well-balanced notes of tang, lushness, and sweetness with paper-thin mille crepes, pillowy sponge cake, and a satiny pastry cream folded with Tokushima strawberry puree. The goodness continues with more strawberry cream atop and a generous dusting of freeze-dried New Zealand strawberry powder.

The Strawberry Swirl Mille Crepe is available for dine-in and delivery from now till May 31, 2023 at Lady M. Prices are as follows $13+ (slice), $16+ (slice, ION Champagne Bar), $132+ (whole, online), $140+ (whole, in-boutique).

Tigerlily Patisserie

PHOTO: Tigerlily Patisserie

Honouring mum like a queen this year calls for regal dessert. Tigerlily Patisserie’s Chef Maxine Ngooi’s has come up with a rich creation, the Camellia Crown Cake.

An elegant combination of seasonal French Gariguette strawberry compote and camellia tea-infused bavarois encased in soft sponge and adorned with vanilla crème madame petals, the pre-order sees the cake an a bouquet of flowers delivered to your door step. Head down in-store on May 13, 11am-3pm, where an enchanting flower pop-up bar awaits for a delightful afternoon.

The Camellia Crown Cake is available for online orders from April 17 - May 14, 2023, and in-store purchase between May 12 - 14, 2023 for $62++. Exclusive pre-order bundle with a flower bouquet is available from now till April 30 at an early bird price of $120++ (original price at $130++).

Gifts to buy

Tumi

PHOTO: Tumi

For a mum that’s always on the run, the re-designed Tumi Voyageur collection is a fashionable, yet practical option. Durable and stylish at the same time, the newly designed silhouettes make for the perfect gift that meets mum’s every need.

Our favourites include the 19 Degree Aluminum collection ($1000+), as well as the Voyager Celina Backpack ($910), a streamlined piece that makes every journey (and commute) easier. Did we mention the the many stunning styles and colours to choose from including Lilac, Coral and Mist?

Shop here.

Woodford Reserve and Benriach

PHOTO: Woodford Reserve and Benriach

Got a mom that can appreciate her brown spirits? Brown-Forman, one of the largest wine and spirits distributors, have got just the thing to impress. Premium Kentucky Bourbon, Woodford Reserve boasts over 200 flavour notes, and stands as one of the world’s most beautifully complex and perfectly balanced American whiskies.

Award-winning Benriach The Original Ten is a Speyside Single Malt scotch whisky produced with unconventional methods, such as using eclectic casks from around the world and a rare, traditional floor malting distilling process.

Available for purchase at various alcohol retailers.

Away Spa, W Singapore Sentosa Cove

Mum takes care of us, without a doubt – from working, to taking care of her family and everything in between. This calls for a much needed spa day to relax and soothe. With the Mother’s Day Spa Package ($285++ per pax), W Singapore Sentosa Cove’s Away Spa allows you to treat mother dearest to a day of pampering and relaxation.

The experience begins with a luxurious foot-bath ritual, followed by a relaxing full-body massage that hits right points to ease tension and promote deep relaxation. End with a hydrating facial, that leaves skin feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

The Mother’s Day Spa Package is available from May 13-14, 2023 at Away Spa, 21 Ocean Way, W Singapore Sentosa Cove, Singapore, SG 098374. The spa package is 120mins. Book here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.