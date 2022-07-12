Where to go for different types of arcades in Singapore

While arcading is always fun, which arcade you choose to visit might change depending on your mood.

Here are some arcades we recommend for different arcading experiences.

1. For carnival-style fun: Timezone

With a wide variety of carnivalesque games like Down the Clown and skeeball, this family-friendly arcade chain is perfect for families with kids and the young at heart.

For added fun, check out Timezone's flagship outlet at VivoCity, which boasts quirky attractions like LED-lit bumper cars and miniature bowling.

Timezone VivoCity, 1 Harbourfront Walk, #02-43, VivoCity, Singapore 098585.

Find out more here.

2. For claw machine fanatics: Prize Station

PHOTO: Prize Station

Can't get enough of claw machines? Swing by Prize Station, where claw machines are the main attraction.

If you're feeling lucky (or greedy), try catching one of the giant plushies (then have fun lugging it home on the MRT).

Prize Station, 201 Victoria Street, #03-25/26, Bugis+, Singapore 188067.

Find out more here.

3. For 'proper' arcade games: Virtualand

If carnival games and claw machines aren't your cup of tea, check out Virtualand instead.

This arcade chain has the largest selection of actual arcade games, from racing games to shooting games, quirky oddballs like Bishi Bashi and, of course, an impressive fleet of rhythm games to entertain dancers, guitarists, drummers or anyone who fancies themselves musicians.

Be sure to visit Virtualand Nex, which has more arcade machines than other Virtualand branches, including some older games you won't find elsewhere in Singapore like House of the Dead 4 and Dark Escape 4D.

Virtualand Nex, 23 Serangoon Central, #04-65, Nex, Singapore 556083.

Find out more here.

4. For hardcore prize hunters: Cow Play Cow Moo

PHOTO: Cow Play Cow Moo

If prize hunting is your end goal, you'll want to visit Cow Play Cow Moo. With a whopping total of seven outlets islandwide, this arcade is a paradise for both beginners and veteran arcade players.

For the greatest variety of machines, games and prizes, visit the flagship stores at Suntec City, which boast over 200 claw machines, along with other ticket-dispensing games.

Fun fact: Unlike most other arcades in Singapore, Cow Play Cow Moo still uses paper tickets. It's rather satisfying to watch your pile of tickets grow as you play, especially with how generous the arcade's machines are when it comes to awarding tickets.

Be sure to grab a basket to store them in before you start, or you'll find yourself with a tangled bundle of tickets to sort out at the end of the day.

When you're ready to redeem your precious tickets, check out Cow Play Cow Moo's massive and impressively stocked prize shop.

We're not just talking about gimmicky trinkets like yoyos or novelty pens either; these prize shops have a wide variety of attractive prizes you can trade for, from quirky card games to Funko Pop figurines, Lego sets, gaming accessories, and much more.

Cow Play Cow Moo, Suntec City Hall A, 3 Temasek Boulevard, Suntec City Tower 3 & 4, #03-372, Singapore 038983.

Cow Play Cow Moo, Suntec City Hall B, 3 Temasek Boulevard, Suntec City Fountain of Wealth, #B1-150, Singapore 038988.

Find out more here or here.

5. For VR Arcading: New World Carnival

For a more high-tech arcading experience, pay a visit to New World Carnival, an integrated VR arcade that offers a fresh arcading experience through immersive virtual reality games and VR escape rooms.

This arcade has something for everyone — Beat Saber for rhythm game lovers, whimsical games like Survival and Super Ninja for those with an adventurous spirit, spine-chilling attractions like Zombie Jail and House of Fear for adrenaline junkies and horror aficionados, and even a Baby Shark VR game for younger kids.

New World Carnival, 313@somerset, 313 Orchard Rd, #03-31, Singapore 238895.

Find out more here.

6. Arcade and alcohol: Level Up

To enjoy a drink while you game, check out an arcade bar and have the best of both worlds.

Level Up has several types of arcade machines, from classics like Metal Slug and Street Fighter to dancing games, air hockey, pinball and even a claw machine.

Level Up, 3A River Valley Road, #02-04, Singapore 179020.

Find out more here.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.