Where to go for eyelash extensions in Singapore and what you need to know about them

Modern women are always in a rush: between juggling work and personal commitments, it’s hard to find time to ourselves. No wonder more and more women are looking at semi-permanent makeup solutions to help cut down the time needed to get ready in the mornings.

Just like eyebrow embroidery and a hair perm, eyelash extensions that help to shorten your morning routine so you have a bit more time to snooze in bed or simply to savour your morning cup of tea or coffee.

How long can they last?

If properly taken care of, eyelash extensions can last between four to six weeks, after which you can either opt for complete removal and redo a set of them, or even just touch up sparse spots. As for lash styles, there are many options available in the market that enables you to achieve any look you prefer.

From natural-looking lashes, which usually involves applying one or two lashes onto each of your existing lashes, to dramatic, voluminous ones, which can be applying six lashes onto each of your existing lashes, the options are endless.

How do I choose the style?

Moreover, your eyelash artist can also customise the density of eyelash extension applied to enhance the shape of your eyes. If you want your eyes to look bigger and rounder, you can request to have more eyelash extension around the centre of your eyes.

Alternatively, if you wish to create a sexy, cat-eye effect, the eyelash extension chose will tend to be longer and thicker towards the outer corners of your eyes.

ALSO READ: The dos and don'ts of getting wedding eyelash extensions, according to this beauty expert

How long does one session take?

Most salons estimate that one session requires about 75 to 90 minutes. However, the exact time taken varies on the type and style of eyelash extensions you choose. For example, those who opt for single lash extensions will take a longer time than those who go for cluster lashes, although the former usually give a more natural effect.

In addition, first-timers who are not used to the process might require a longer time compared to those who already get eyelash extensions regularly.

Will it cause irritation?

Since eyelash extensions are applied very close to your lash line, it’s inevitable that some people might feel some discomfort, especially for first-timers. Again, depending on the material of eyelash extension you choose, this discomfort can be minimised by selecting a softer, and usually higher priced material.

That said, irritation shouldn’t occur if the salon you visit has high hygiene standards. Make sure that all tools used are clean and sterilised. And double check that the salon you visit uses hypoallergenic eyelash glue to minimise the chances of developing any irritation.

Can I still apply makeup?

After getting eyelash extensions, technically you don’t have to wear eye makeup as the increase in eyelash volume and length already serves to accentuate and define your eyes. However, if you wish to, you can still apply your usual eyeshadows, eyeliners and mascaras.

The only thing you need to pay attention to is not to use any oil-based makeup removers as those can dislodge your eyelash extensions from your natural lashes. Instead, opt for water-based makeup removers and gently remove makeup without rubbing or tugging to help your eyelash extensions last longer.

Here, are 11 salons to check out for beautiful eyelashes:

Browhaus

Well-known for its brow embroidery services, Browhaus also offers eyelash extension. Its Lash In Bloom service is completely customisable.

Expect top-notch hygiene here and a fuss-free process (the Cluster Lash option only takes 45 minutes!) so you’ll get a set of fluttery lashes in no time at all. Prices start from $80.

The Prestige Eyebrow & Lash Specialist

Specialising in eyebrows and lash services, The Prestige Eyebrow & Lash Specialist is a great place to head to for customised eyelash extension services on Asian eyes. Choose from a wide range of lengths, curvature and density of extensions for your preferred look.

Plus, it has two centrally located outlets at Pacific Plaza and Suntec to make it super convenient to get to. Prices start from $78.

Dream Lash

As with all things beauty, it’s inevitable that we all look to Korea for the latest trends and technology. Offering its customers with Korean-made eyelash extension, you can be assured of the quality and protocol the eyelash technicians here perform to create your dream pair of eyelashes. Prices start from $98.

Browtisan

Helmed by Coco Qi, an industry veteran who has over 20 years of experience and regularly trains eyelash technicians, Browtisan is committed to providing top-notch service and comfort, as well as intricate technique to ensure that every customer leaves with a beautiful set of lashes.

Private Room

Widely favoured by top influencers, including Christabel Chua (@bellywellyjelly), Private Room is strategically located within the CBD, making it super convenient for anyone to pop in for a quick fix during lunch time or after work.

Only 100 per cent synthetic lashes from Korea are used so you can rest assured that the products are of top quality. Prices start from $108.

LASH By Lolita

With a special emphasis on training its eyelash technicians, LASH By Lolita is the place to go for customised eyelash extensions that will accentuate your eyes depending on your eye shape and face shape. Plus, there’s also a wide range of lashes that are sourced from USA, Australia and Switzerland that are soft and comfortable. Prices start from $79.

Flutters Lash Parlour

Flutters Lash Parlour is the place to go to for a perfect pair of lashes tailored to your eye shape, wants and needs.

Whether you want to opt for a mix of lash lengths to create the illusion of being #blessed in the lash department or the 3D “Late Lash Bloomers” lash extensions (with multiple lashes on each strand), you’ll find a friendly and experienced team here that will deliver on style, comfort and safety. Touch ups are recommended after 3 weeks, just to fill in any bald-spots. Prices start from $115.

The Nail Artistry

On the hunt for long, natural looking lashes that will add definition to your peepers? Look no further than The Nail Artistry, a boutique studio that offers not only eyelash extensions but also nail treatments. With two locations islandwide (Serangoon Gardens and East Coast), The Nail Artistry is the perfect spot for an eyelash transformation that will definitely turn heads. Prices start from $100.

Carragheen

In addition to offering a plethora of lash designs, the boutique also uses a self-developed adhesive that is made with a gentle formula that wouldn’t irritate sensitive skin. Patch tests will also be conducted for customers who have skin conditions like eczema. Prices start from $115.

J.Lashes

Having first started out as a home-based business, J.Lashes has become one of Singapore’s most recognised lash extension boutiques thanks to its signature “Tutu” lash extension technique. Specially designed for Asian eyes, “Tutu” creates natural-looking layers and volume by applying six lashes onto each real lash. Prices start from $108.

KJ Studio

This convenient spot is great for those needing quality extensions applied deftly at an affordable price point.

Founded by Japanese beauty expert Jeane Okajima, KJ Studio offers a wide selection of eyelash designs categorised by thickness, length and shape. If you’re feeling fancy, the boutique also gives you the option of adding coloured lashes into the mix for an additional fee of $20.

ALSO READ: 3 steps to instantly longer and thicker eyelashes

This article was first published in Her World Online.