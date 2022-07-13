Where to shop online for wedding gowns

Shopping online has become such a convenient affair – we can now purchase everything from clothes to supplements and even groceries in a matter of clicks. So why not gowns? Here are our top five for every budget and bride.

1. For the chillax bride: ASOS

Headquartered in the UK, ASOS is no stranger to the millennial shopper, and is probably one of the largest players in the online fashion arena.

Most of the trendy gowns under their ASOS EDITION range are priced below $300, so you don’t need to break the bank. From mermaid-style pieces to full lace ones and backless designs, there’s a dress out there for every bride.

Plus, it doesn't hurt that shipping and returns are free.

Find out more here

2. For the bohemian bride: Dreamers and Lovers

Free-spirited brides will love the selection of romantic, breezy pieces from Los Angeles that are oh so comfortable for all-day partying.

If you are into simple wedding dresses without fuss, their vintage-inspired lace frocks are a good bet. Speak with their customer reps if you need help with sizing. Prices are on the steeper side though – we’d recommend it only if you’ve got moolah to spare.

Find out more here

3. For the classic bride: BHLDN

BHLDN (pronounced “beholden”) is owned by Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie's wedding arm, and it offers a wide range of wedding gowns, bridesmaid dresses, accessories, and décor.

One thing we appreciate about the site is the ability to search for The Dress by specific requirements such as silhouette, price, and neckline. Tip: If you’re worried about fit, check out the reviews by actual customers – they are pretty helpful.

Find out more here

4. For the budget bride: Taobao

Disclaimer: A decent command of Mandarin is advised for buying from Taobao. Full-length wedding gowns on the Chinese shopping site can cost as little as $70, like the off-shoulder number pictured.

Of course, for the attractive price point, some things have got to give – most of the gowns come with a lace-up design at the back to fit a wider range of body shapes and sizes. Having said that, detailed measurements are usually provided so you can make an informed decision.

Find out more here

5. For the budget bride who can't use Taobao: Lulu's

We get it - not everyone is literate enough in Mandarin to browse through Taobao. Enter Lulus. The site is easy enough to use with its search filters, and dresses even come with user-submitted reviews.

Dresses range from $16 (!!!!) to $500+, which is even less than what you'd pay to rent a gown here at most bridal studios.

Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.