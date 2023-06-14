Where to treat dad to a fancy meal this Father's Day

Burgers, beer, whiskey, lobster… all the tropes of Father's Day dining are well and alive this year. It is all, without a doubt, tres predictable. But hey, that's what most dads seem to love, so who are we to deny them one good day of eating, drinking and dad jokes, right?

Herewith, a handful of special places and meals at which to show Dad that he's loved and appreciated, dad bod and all.

Dirty Rossini Burger from Meadesmoore

When you need suggestions on the best kind of gift for a dad, who better to ask than another dad? For executive chef of modern steakhouse Meadesmoore, his choice of Father's Day meal is, "something messy and satisfying for lunch". Enter the Dirty Rossini Burger ($48), inspired by the classic Beef Rossini, comprising a steak crowned with a slice of seared foie gras.

In this burger interpretation, chef Loy layers a 150-gram Australian wagyu patty slathered in a layer of truffle cheese fondue with caramelised balsamic onions, fresh spinach and a slice of crisp-edge foie gras. Each serving comes with lightly dressed butterhead lettuce and confit potato wedges slow cooked in beef fat.

You also get a complimentary glass of your choice of Terrazas Malbec or Terrazas Chardonnay. Available from June 12 to June 18.

Father's Day set dinner at Fat Cow

Chef Shingo Iijima's six-course Father's Day menu ($220 per person) was created around his own father's deep appreciation for sake (the meal comes with 180ml of Nikko Homare Daiginjo). The procession of exquisite little dishes at Fat Cow begins with charcoal-grilled peppers and Kanazawa spinach, before moving on to a silky uni chawanmushi.

Of course there's wagyu - more specifically, wagyu wara yaki from Japan's Gunma prefecture, here smoked in straw and served with charcoal grilled shima-aji (striped jack mackerel). And you'll want to make room for the Fat Rice - that's grains of Japanese rice slicked in a mix of Japanese soy, rendered wagyu fat, and truffle oil.

Father's Day brunch and whiskey-tasting at Town Restaurant

More is more at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore's Town Restaurant this Father's Day weekend, when the brunch buffet (from $158 per person) is a lavish spread of international flavours, from Peranakan itek dim (salted vegetable and duck soup) and chilled chilli crab capellini, to a burger shack live station. Wash it down with a tasting of three rare whiskies: Johnnie Walker Blue Label, John Walker & Sons XR 21, and Glenmorangie 18 Years Old.

Father's Day menu at Mott 32

Available from June 16 to June 18, the stylishly modern Mott 32's five-course Father's Day menu ($188 per person) kicks off with a starter platter of its signature barbecue Iberico pork and apple wood-roasted Peking duck roll, and a dim sum platter of Iberico pork Shanghainese soup dumplings and hot and sour soup dumplings filled with South Australian scallops and prawns.

There is comfort in the luxurious fish maw, conpoy and garoupa soup, as well as mains like the braised ee-fu noodles with Boston lobster. For dessert, there's double-boiled bird's nest with egg white and black sesame, served alongside a flaky egg tart.

Grand Sunday Champagne brunch at Estate

Lavish brunch buffets are a regular event at this buffet restaurant at Hilton Singapore Orchard, but for Father's Day, the selection at the Grand Sunday Champagne brunch (from $188 per person) is more extra yet.

Expect offerings like a live oyster and seafood bar, barbecue delights (think Maine lobster and rack of lamb), a cheese station heaving with 32 cheeses from Europe, an avocado bar (especially apt if Dad's hipster), and a carving station (black truffle roasted duck, wagyu prime rib, stuffed suckling pig).

Grab Dad a libation from the local gin cocktail bar, created with Singapore Distillery just for Father's Day. Ask for the Cendol, a coconut pandan gin infused with gula Melaka, or the Bandung made with Singapore Distillery's Stolen Roses Gin and milk.

