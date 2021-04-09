Which alcoholic drinks have more calories than a burger?

An average burger has about 250 calories, but one of the following drinks could exceed 800 calories - that's more than three burgers.
1. White Russian
Coffee liqueur, vodka and fresh cream… triple treat or triple threat? One glass of this cocktail has about 250 calories – the same as what you get from a chocolate bar, a burger or six scoops of ice cream.
2. Regular beer
Two pints of this have about 360 calories which require a 30-minute jog to work off. In food terms, that’s what you consume if you have a little more than one burger.
ALSO READ: How to fit alcohol consumption in a healthy lifestyle
3. Pina colada
Just one regular-sized glass of this will give you more than 500 calories, thanks to that yummy mix of pineapple juice, rum and cream of coconut. Have a couple and that’s practically two whole meals.
4. Long Island tea
Its name is a misnomer. There’s no tea in this potent concoction. What you get instead: rum, gin, tequila, vodka, cola and more. The more that goes into a drink, the more calories it can have.
One standard glass of Long Island tea has nearly 300 calories and also more carbs than what you get from eating one slice of bread.
5. Margarita
Depending on what goes into yours, just a glass of it can ring in more than 800 calories. You could eat a lot with this many calories, you know.
This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.