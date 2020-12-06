Which HDB BTO sales launch August 2020 should you apply for?

Thanks to Covid-19 and the circuit breaker. The May HDB BTO sales launch was deferred till… nobody knew when.

Thankfully, HDB has recently announced that they’re combining it with the August HDB BTO sales launch.

Yep. “How many flats are available,” you ask?

7,800 BTO flats, bruv.

Let’s have a closer look at what’s available for this HDB BTO sales launch for August 2020, shall we?

Note: You can apply for your HDB BTO online. Successful applicants will be determined by a computer ballot, and NOT on a first-come, first-served basis!

TL;DR: HDB BTO sales launch August 2020

Non-mature estates

HDB BTO August 2020 Choa Chu Kang Tengah Woodlands Woodlands South Estate Type Non-Mature Flats Available 570 1,040 1,770 340 Flat Types Available 2-Room Flexi

3-Room

4-Room 2-Room Flexi

3-Room

4-Room

5-Room 2-Room Flexi

3-Room

4-Room

5-Room 2-Room Flexi

4-Room Estimated 4-Room Price (excluding grants) ~$295,000 ~$300,000 ~$250,000 4-Room Price

(including grants) TBC Selection Of Flat TBC Estimated Possession Date TBC Nearest Expressways Kranji Expressway (KJE) Pan-Island Expressway (PIE)



Kranji Expressway (KJE) Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE)



Seletar Expressway (SLE) Nearest Malls Keat Hong Shopping Centre



Teck Whye Shopping Centre West Mall Causeway Point



Woodlands North Plaza Vista Point



888 Plaza Nearest MRT Stations Keat Hong LRT



Teck Whye LRT



Choa Chu Kang MRT Bukit Batok MRT



Tengah Plantation MRT [2026] Woodlands MRT Woodlands South MRT Nearest Schools Choa Chu Kang Secondary School



ITE College West



Jurong Pioneer Junior College



South View Primary School



Teck Whye Primary School



Tech Whye Secondary School Bukit Batok Secondary School



Dulwich College



Fuhua Secondary School



Hong Kah Secondary School



Jurong Primary School



Jurongville Secondary School



Millennia Institute



Princess Elizabeth Primary School



Yuhua Secondary School Evergreen Primary School



Evergreen Secondary School



Qihua Primary School



Republic Polytechnic



Riverside Secondary School



Si Ling Primary School



Woodlands Primary School Innova Primary School



Singapore Sports School



Woodgrove Primary School



Woodgrove Secondary School



Yishun Innova JC

Mature estates

HDB BTO August 2020 Ang Mo Kio Bishan Geylang Pasir Ris Tampines North Tampines West Estate Type Mature Flats Available 380 470 420 1,070 340 350 1,070 Flat Types Available 4-Room

5-Room 2-Room Flexi

3-Room

4-Room 3-Room

4-Room 2-Room Flexi

3-Room

4-Room

5-Room 3-Room

4-Room

5-Room 4-Room

5-Room 3-Room

4-Room

5-Room Estimated 4-Room Price (excluding grants) ~$400,000 ~$425,000 ~$489,000 ~$400,000 ~$312,000 ~$352,000 4-Room Price

(including grants) TBC Selection Of Flat TBC Estimated Possession Date TBC Nearest Expressways Central Expressway (CTE) Central Expressway (CTE) Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE)



Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) Tampines Expressway (TPE) Tampines Expressway (TPE) Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) Nearest Malls AMK Hub Junction 8 Paya Lebar Quarter



Paya Lebar Square Elias Mall



White Sands Century Square



Our Tampines Hub



Tampines Mall



Tampines 1 Nearest MRT Stations Ang Mo Kio MRT



Bright Hill MRT [2020]



Mayflower MRT [2020] Bishan MRT



Braddell MRT Dakota MRT Pasir Ris MRT Tampines North MRT [2029] Bedok Reservoir MRT



Tampines West MRT Nearest Schools Ang Mo Kio Primary School



Ang Mo Kio Secondary School



CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls' Primary School



CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls' Secondary School



Mayflower Secondary School Beatty Secondary School



Catholic High School



Guangyang Primary School



Guangyang Secondary School



Raffles Institution Broadrick Secondary School



Chung Cheng High School (Main)



Kong Hwa Primary School



Tanjong Katong Girls' School Elias Park Primary School



Hai Sing Catholic School



Loyang View Secondary School



Meridian Secondary



Park View Primary School



Tampines Meridian Junior College Changkat Primary School



Changkat Changi Secondary School



Junyuan Primary School



Springfield Secondary School



Temasek Polytechnic

HDB’s pilot launch of the Assisted Living Flats delayed

The Bukit Batok BTO project is noticeably missing from August’s sales launch.

In case you’re wondering what that is, it’s the pilot launch of HDB’s Assisted Living Flats, which caters to the needs of seniors aged 65 and above.

And that’s understandable since we’re exiting circuit breaker in phases and “senior-centric activities will continue to be suspended”.

Naturally, they’re postponing the launch to a later date when they can properly reach out to their intended target audience.

So… how do I apply for the upcoming BTO launch?

Just use this step-by-step guide and you won’t go wrong.

But besides this. There’s plenty to think about…

Should you go with a bank loan or HDB loan? Is it wise to do cash top-ups in order to fund your HDB BTO purchase?

Luckily, these (and plenty of other questions) are constantly talked about and answered in our SeedlyCommunity.

So if you’re looking for answers, you know where to go!

Non-mature estate August 2020 HDB BTO launch

Two of the projects are in the West. While one is in the North.

1. Choa Chu Kang August 2020 HDB BTO launch

There will be 570 units of 2-Room Flexi, 3-Room, and 4-Room flats available.

How much will the Choa Chu Kang BTO flats cost?

Even though Choa Chu Kang is a non-mature estate.

The subscription rate for a 4-Room flat during the Teck Whye View February 2018 BTO Launch was a staggering 9.7.

Meaning more than nine applicants applied for one 4-Room flat.

PHOTO: HDB

In case you’re wondering where the Teck Whye View February 2018 BTO site is.

It’s not too far away from where the August 2020 Choa Chu Kang BTO launch is going to be.

PHOTO: HDB

For the Teck Whye View February 2018 BTO, a 4-Room flat starts at $295,000 (excluding grants).

Value-wise, that’s not too bad considering that’s it right next to Bukit Panjang MRT station and Hillion Mall.

However, you’ll notice that the new CCK August 2020 BTO is not as near to an MRT station — although it is close to two LRT stations — as the Teck Whye View February 2018 BTO.

(read: meaning you’ll have to transfer trains to get to the main train lines)

And it’s about two to three bus stops away if you’re heading to Bukit Panjang MRT station instead.

So price-wise, I’d imagine that it should be on par (to account for appreciation of prices) or slightly lower (hopefully) than the 2018 offering.

What are the nearest shopping malls?

For the Choa Chu Kang BTO August 2020 launch, you’ll be near:

Keat Hong Shopping Centre

Teck Whye Shopping Centre

What are the nearest MRT stations?

For the Choa Chu Kang BTO August 2020 launch, you’ll be near:

Keat Hong LRT (BP3)

Teck Whye LRT (BP4)

Choa Chu Kang MRT (NS4/ BP1/ JS1)

What are the nearest schools?

For the Choa Chu Kang BTO August 2020 Launch, you’ll be near:

Type Name of School Primary School South View Primary Tech Whye Primary Secondary Choa Chu Kang Secondary ITE ITE College West Junior College Jurong Pioneer JC

2. Tengah August 2020 HDB BTO launch

Located within the borders of the new Tengah Town.

This BTO project will have 1,040 units of 2-Room Flexi, 3-Room, 4-Room, and 5-Room flats available for application.

PHOTO: HDB

How much will the Tengah BTO flats cost?

To get a feel for the prices, here’re the indicative prices from the Tengah BTO May 2019 and November 2019 launches:

Tengah BTO Indicative Price Nov 2019 (excl grants) Tengah BTO Indicative Price May 2019 (excl grants) 2-Room Flexi $110,000 - $167,000 From $106,000 3-Room $208,000 - $256,000 From $192,000 4-Room $302,000 - $381,000 From $309,000 5-Room $409,000 - $510,000 From $415,000 3Gen $442,000 - $504,000 -

So for a 4-room flat in Tengah, I estimate the price to start around the $300,000 mark.

What are the nearest shopping malls?

For the Tengah BTO August 2020 launch, you’ll be near:

West Mall

What are the nearest MRT stations?

For the Tengah BTO August 2020 launch, you’ll be near:

Bukit Batok MRT (NS2)

Tengah Plantation MRT (JE1) [note: will be completed in 2026]

What are the nearest schools?

For the Tengah BTO August 2020 launch, you’ll be near:

Type Name of School Primary School Jurong Primary Princess Elizabeth Primary Secondary School Bukit Batok Secondary Fuhua Secondary Hong Kah Secondary Jurongville Secondary Yuhua Secondary Centralised Institute Millennia Institute International School Dulwich College

3. Woodlands August 2020 HDB BTO launch

There are two projects offered in Woodlands.

The Woodlands site (near Woodlands MRT station) has a total of 1,770 units of 2-Room Flexi, 3-Room, 4-Room, and 5-Room flats for application.

Whereas the Woodlands South site has a total of 340 units of 2-Room Flexi and 4-Room flats for application.

How much will the Woodlands BTO flats cost?

The most recent Woodlands BTO was the Champions Green May 2019 BTO launch.

In fact, it’s right across where the Woodlands South August 2020 BTO launch is going to be.

PHOTO: HDB

Here’re the indicative prices for the Champions Green May 2019 BTO launch:

Woodlands South BTO Indicative Price May 2019 (excl grants) 2-Room Flexi From $86,000 3-Room From $165,000 4-Room From $244,000 5-Room From $336,000

Assuming that prices stay the same.

I’d say that a 4-Room flat in Woodlands South should start around the $250,000 mark.

While a 4-Room in Woodlands might command a slight premium due to its proximity to the regional centre.

Either way, this BTO launch is probably the most affordable out of all the August BTO projects.

What are the nearest shopping malls?

For the Woodlands BTO August 2020 launch, you’ll be near:

Causeway Point

Woodlands North Plaza

For the Woodlands South BTO August 2020 launch, you’ll be near:

Vista Point

888 Plaza

What are the nearest MRT stations?

For the Woodlands BTO August 2020 launch, you’ll be near:

Woodlands MRT (NS9/ TE2)

For the Woodlands South BTO August 2020 launch, you’ll be near:

Woodlands South MRT (TE3)

What are the nearest schools?

For the Woodlands BTO August 2020 launch, you’ll be near:

Type Name of School Primary School Evergreen Primary Qihua Primary Si Ling Primary Woodlands Primary Secondary School Evegreen Secondary Riverside Secondary Polytechnics Republic Poly

For the Woodlands South BTO August 2020 launch, you’ll be near:

Mature estate August 2020 HDB BTO launch

East-siders rejoice!

For the August 2020 HDB BTO launch, there’re quite a few options available.

1. Ang Mo Kio August 2020 HDB BTO launch

The Ang Mo Kio BTO project will have 380 units of 4-Room and 5-Room flats available for application.

How much will the Ang Mo Kio BTO flats cost?

The most recent BTO launch which is near the August 2020 HDB BTO site is Ang Mo Kio Court, launched back in May 2016.

PHOTO: HDB

Here’re the indicative prices:

Ang Mo Kio BTO Indicative Price May 2016 (excl grants) 2-Room Flexi From $142,000 4-Room From $382,000 5-Room From $515,000 3Gen From $541,000

Since it’s been four years (read: have to factor in property appreciation). And Ang Mo Kio is a relatively popular place to live in.

I wouldn’t be surprised if a 4-Room flat starts from $400,000 and up.

What are the nearest shopping malls?

For the Ang Mo Kio BTO August 2020 launch, you’ll be near:

Ang Mo Kio Hub

What are the nearest MRT stations?

For the Ang Mo Kio BTO August 2020 launch, you’ll be near:

Ang Mo Kio MRT (NS16/ CR11)

Bright Hill MRT (TE7 / CR13) [note: will be completed in 2020]

Mayflower MRT (TE6) [note: will be completed in 2020]

What are the nearest schools?

For the Ang Mo Kio BTO August 2020 launch, you’ll be near:

Type Name of School Primary School Ang Mo Kio Primary CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls' Primary Secondary School Ang Mo Kio Secondary CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls' Secondary Mayflower Secondary

2. Bishan August 2020 HDB BTO launch

BTO launches in Bishan are really rare (read: confirm popular).

The last time there was a BTO in Bishan was waaaaaay back in 2006. And there were only Studio apartments available.

This upcoming August 2020 BTO project will see 470 units of 2-Room Flexi, 3-Room, and 4-Room flats available for application.

PHOTO: HDB

If you didn’t manage to get a flat here during the August 2020 BTO Launch. Fret not.

Back in 2019, HDB revealed that Bishan could get 1,504 new BTO flats near Bishan MRT by 2025.

This plot of land is along Bishan Street 14 and is right next to the Kallang River.

How much will the Bishan BTO flats cost?

Bishan has a reputation for being a centrally located, family-friendly estate, which has plenty of good schools in the vicinity.

It’s also a mature estate that is fully developed with plenty of amenities and really expensive condominiums.

All of these factors mean that its value will probably skyrocket once the Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) is over. So you can be sure that a premium will be tagged to the BTO Launch prices.

And that this particular project will probably be ridiculously over-subscribed. Since the last BTO was so long ago, the prices wouldn’t mean much.

Instead, I checked the resale flat prices within that area. And found a 4-Room flat on Bishan Street 13, which transacted at $425,000 in May 2020.

What are the nearest shopping malls?

For the Bishan BTO August 2020 launch, you’ll be near:

Junction 8

What are the nearest MRT stations?

For the Bishan BTO August 2020 launch, you’ll be near:

Bishan MRT (NS17/ CC15)

Braddell MRT (NS18)

What are the nearest schools?

For the Bishan BTO August 2020 launch, you’ll be near:

Type Name of School Primary School Catholic High School Guangyang Primary Secondary School Beatty Secondary Guangyang Secondary Raffles Institution

3. Geylang August 2020 HDB BTO launch

If you’re looking for something near CBD and Downtown, then this is it.

The Geylang August 2020 BTO Launch will offer 420 units of 3-Room and 4-Room flats.

How much will the Geylang BTO flats cost?

The nearest BTO projects to the August 2020 BTO site are Dakota Breeze and Pine Vista, both were launched back in May 2017.

FYI, the subscription rate for a 4-Room flat then was 5.2 (read: it’s going to highly competitive this time around).

PHOTO: HDB

Here’re the indicative prices of the Dakota Breeze and Pine Vista May 2017 BTO launch:

Geylang BTO Indicative Price May 2017 (excl grants) 2-Room Flexi From $179,000 3-Room From $349,000 4-Room From $489,000

Yep. It’s pretty steep. Considering its prime location and amenities nearby.

It’s safe to say that you can expect a 4-Room flat to start from $489,000 .

What are the nearest shopping malls?

For the Geylang BTO August 2020 launch, you’ll be near:

Paya Lebar Quarter

Paya Lebar Square

What are the nearest MRT stations?

For the Geylang BTO August 2020 launch, you’ll be near:

Dakota MRT (CC8)

What are the nearest schools?

For the Geylang BTO August 2020 launch, you’ll be near:

Type Name of School Primary School Kong Hwa School Secondary School Broadrick Secondary Chung Cheng High School (Main) Tanjong Katong Girls' School

4. Pasir Ris August 2020 HDB BTO launch

PHOTO: HDB

There will be 1,070 units of 2-Room Flexi, 3-Room, 4-Room, and 5-Room flats available in Pasir Ris .

How much will the Pasir Ris BTO flats cost?

It’s been almost a decade since I last saw a BTO project in Pasir Ris. The last one was back in May 2011: Costa Ris and Golden Lily.

The prices aren’t going to a good gauge since it’s so long ago, but just for reference sake:

Pasir Ris BTO Indicative Price May 2011 (excl grants) 2-Room Flexi $120,000 - $143,000 3-Room $194,000 - $225,000 4-Room $294,000 - $347,000 5-Room $362,000 - $436,000

It’s highly unlikely that a 4-Room flat in Pasir Ris in 2020 is going to start from $294,000.

So, I checked the resale flat prices within that area. And found a 4-Room flat on Pasir Ris Drive 3, which transacted at $408,000 in December 2019.

I know plenty of friends who would pay top dollar to live in Pasir Ris. So… I’m gonna estimate that a 4-Room flat in Pasir Ris should start at around $400,000 .

P.S. this particular launch is only a couple of minutes’ walk away from Pasir Ris MRT station so… expect to pay a slight premium .

What are the nearest shopping malls?

For the Pasir Ris BTO August 2020 launch, you’ll be near:

Elias Mall

White Sands

What are the nearest MRT stations?

For the Pasir Ris BTO August 2020 launch, you’ll be near:

Pasir Ris MRT (EW1 / CR5/ CP1)

What are the nearest schools?

Since you’re in a mature estate, there’re plenty of great schools nearby.

For the Pasir Ris BTO August 2020 launch, you’ll be near:

Type Name of School Primary School Elias Park Primary Park View Primary Secondary School Hai Sing Catholic Loyang View Secondary Meridien Secondary Junior College Tampines Meridien JC

5. Tampines August 2020 HDB BTO launch

Tampines has 2 sites to choose from.

Tampines North will have 690 units of 3-Room, 4-Room, and 5-Room to choose from. Whereas, Tampines West will have 1,070 units of 3-Room, 4-Room, and 5-Room flats available for booking.

How much will the Tampines BTO flats cost?

In Tampines North, the most recent BTO launch was Tampines GreenGlen in September 2019.

PHOTO: HDB

Here’re the indicative prices:

Tampines North BTO Indicative Price September 2019 (excl grants) 4-Room From $312,000 5-Room From $418,000

Since both BTOs are practically next to each other and it was launched not too long ago…

I’d say that $312,000 is a good estimate.

For Tampines West , the most recent BTO launch was the Tampines GreenGem November 2018 BTO.

Here’re the indicative prices:

Tampines BTO Indicative Price Nov 2018

(excl grants) 2-Room Flexi $134,000 - $186,000 3-Room $240,000 - $281,000 4-Room $352,000 - $426,000 5-Room $472,000 - $550,000

Considering that both BTO projects are just across the road from each other, I’d say that you can expect a 4-Room flat to start from $352,000.

What are the nearest shopping malls?

For the Tampines BTO August 2020 launch, you’ll be near:

Century Square

Our Tampines Hub

Tampines Mall

Tampines 1

And if you take a short bus ride, you’ll find yourself in Ikea Tampines (meatballs and chicken wings, anyone?) and Giant Hypermarket.

Need to catch a flight for your next holiday? Changi Airport is only a 10 minutes cab ride.

What are the nearest MRT stations?

For the Tampines North BTO August 2020 launch, you’ll be near:

Tampines North MRT (CR6) [note: will be completed in 2029]

For the Tampines West BTO August 2020 launch, you’ll be near:

Bedok Reservoir MRT (DT30)

Tampines West MRT (DT31)

What are the nearest schools?

For the Tampines August 2020 launch, you’ll be near:

Type Name of School Primary School Changkat Primary Junyuan Primary Secondary School Changkat Changi Secondary Springfield Secondary Polytechnic Temasek Poly

