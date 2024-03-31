Which Ramadan bazaar should you visit based on your personality?

Fasting month is now in full swing and with it comes the return of the beloved Ramadan bazaars. But with so many pasar malams and pop-ups spread out across the island, how do you decide which one to visit? Don't worry fam, we've got you covered.

Whether you're a hardcore foodie or looking for a more ulu bazaar to avoid the crowds, fret not. We've narrowed down our favs that will speak to your personality type.

The Eco-Warrior

Go-to bazaar: Eco Harmony Fest in Bedok

Why you should visit: If you’ve attended the series of Coldplay concerts earlier this year, you’ll know all about the band’s push for sustainability in their shows.

If being eco-conscious is something that you resonate with deeply, you’ll be happy to know that this year sees the first ever fully solar panel-powered bazaar to be introduced in Singapore.

Located in Bedok, this environmentally-friendly bazaar will have measures in place to reduce energy consumption and also recycling bins on hand for patrons to dispose of their items. A truly heartwarming initiative to support while also enjoying the food and festivities. It also just happens to be down the road from where I live. Shiok!

When: Now until April 9

Location: Open field opposite Bedok Community Centre

The Fashion Connoisseur

Go-to bazaar: Eid Souk by Mashal Abaya

Why you should visit: This boutique bazaar is curated by local fashion brand Mashal Abaya.

If you despise crowds and prefer a more low-key, classier affair, this is the perfect place to run your Hari Raya errands. You can find not just modest wear but also jewelleries, fragrances and hand-crafted accessories from home-based businesses.

This bazaar is totally my girlfriend’s aesthetic so I’ll definitely be bringing her here for some Eid shopping.

When: March 29 - 31

Location: Visual Arts Centre, Dhoby Ghaut Exhibition Gallery

The Celeb Hunter

Go-to bazaar: CelebFest Ramadan 2024

Why you should visit: Swiftie Mania might be dying down but when it comes to Malay celebrity fandom, it’s only just heating up!

CelebFest is a food and product fair happening this Ramadan where regional artists from Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia will be appearing in person to peddle their brands.

You can expect the likes of popular actresses Nora Danish, Anna Jobling and Ayda Jebat mingling with their fans and promoting their endorsements as well. Time to brush up on those selfie skills.

When: March 29-31

Location: Suntec City Convention Hall

The Heartlander

Go-to bazaar: Bazaar Raya Utara @ Woodlands

Why you should visit: If you’re a Northsider and feeling too lazy to venture all the way to the popular Geylang bazaar, why not drop by somewhere closer to home.

With more than 110 F&B stalls and 70 retail stores, this is easily one of the biggest bazaars not just in the north, but the whole of Singapore.

Best part is that it’s right at the doorstep of Admiralty MRT station. Now you can enjoy some delicious pasar malam food to tapau home after a long day at work!

When: Now till April 10

Location: Opposite Admiralty MRT station

The Office Tapau King

Go-to bazaar: Raya Food Fair at PLQ Mall

Why you should visit: Speaking of tapau-ing, if you’re an office worker in the Paya Lebar business hub, this is the perfect bazaar to visit on your lunch break.

Located right beside PLQ Mall and Paya Lebar MRT station, it’s much more accessible than the nearby Geylang Serai Bazaar while offering all the same makan options such as Ramly Burger, Vadai and Cendol.

When: Now till April 9

Location: PLQ Mall

The Influencer

Go-to bazaar: Kampong Gelam Ramadan Bazaar

Why you should visit: This is the place to be seen this Ramadan. For all you budding content creators and Tik Tokers, this is arguably one of the most well-known bazaar locations in Singapore, next to the one in Geylang Serai.

But I would say that this particular bazaar attracts a noticeably younger crowd, given its hipster street cred of being located in the heart of Kampong Glam.

On top of the vast array of street food options and retail stores, you can expect a series of art installations and projection light shows highlighting the area’s history. There’s even live musical performances to serenade you while you enjoy your food in the air-conditioned tent, from our Singapore Idol Taufik Batisah, no less!

When: Now till April 5

Location: Along Baghdad Street, Kandahar Street & Sultan Mosque

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.