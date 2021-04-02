While Singapore sleeps, he churns out Covid-19 signage

Why I Do What I Do is an original AsiaOne series where we showcase people with uncommon professions and what it takes to get there.

Safe distancing stickers and Covid-19 PSA posters are a ubiquitous part of our lives now. But have you ever wondered how they popped up — seemingly overnight — back when the pandemic first started?

Muhammad Sayeed, 50, runs Musa 24 Hours Printing, one of the few printing shops in Singapore that operates around the clock.

For Sayeed, the pandemic has been a blessing in disguise — while many businesses came to a grinding halt, Musa saw an influx in orders thanks to the urgent demand for Covid-19-related stickers and posters.

Watch the video to find out how Sayeed handles the long, punishing hours of the job and what keeps him going.

