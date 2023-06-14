Whoops! Cathryn Li accidentally reveals $11.7m bank balance in complaint about scams

Surely, losing a few stray dollars wouldn't hurt a millionaire?

That doesn't seem to be the case for Malaysian pianist and influencer Cathryn Li, who recently took to her Instagram Stories after finding an unauthorised transaction of 27.99 ringgit (S$8) made from her bank account.

She appears to have fallen victim to a scam.

"I only knew about this after reading the news, turns out Facebook deducted my money for no reason," she wrote.

The only issue here was that she didn't censor her bank balance, which was revealed to be a whopping 40.3 million ringgit.

Though the Story was quickly deleted by the 33-year-old, the internet never forgets.

Netizens on Facebook accused her of flaunting her wealth on purpose, with some calling her an "attention seeker" and "show off".

"She was worried about 0.00007 per cent of her missing money, must be stingy as f," one comment read.

Some even claimed the bank balance was photoshopped, claiming a discrepancy in the fonts found in the screenshot.

Others were amused by her level of wealth as a 'mere' pianist instead, writing: "I'm going to learn to play piano" and "Is 35 too late to start playing the piano?"

"I also have over 40 million in my bank account. Problem is that it's in [Indonesian] rupiah," a commenter jested.

Another netizen even shared a screenshot of his bank account with only 37.95 ringgit in it, asking: "When will I catch up with Cathryn Li?"

