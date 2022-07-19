Why cream eyeshadow sticks are the ultimate time-savers for busy, modern women

Shaped like a pencil or a pen, cream eyeshadow sticks offer the ultimate convenience when it comes to creating an eye makeup look.

These buttery, often self-setting formulas glide on the skin smoothly and blend easily with just fingers or an eyeshadow brush.

A single colour is also enough to create a dimensional look, making them great to touch up with on the go or bring on holidays and staycations.

Need more reasons to use cream eyeshadow sticks? These compact, beginner- and clutch-friendly designs are usually made with long-wearing formulas in both matte and shimmer shades. Plus, cream eyeshadow sticks can double as eyeliners and eye primers too.

Colourpop Colour Stix, from $8.68

PHOTO: Colourpop

Vegan and cruelty-free, Colourpop's long-wearing, water-resistant cream eyeshadow sticks are available in many bright, fun and bold shades. The accessible price tag also makes it great for experimenting with colours you aren't used to.

Browit Eyemazing Shadow and Liner, $13.90

PHOTO: Browit

A cream eyeshadow stick and eyeliner in one, this two-in-one product makes it easy to complete a quick, fuss-free eye makeup look. The cream eyeshadow is long-wearing, water- and sweat-proof and available in six pearl and shimmery shades.

Unleashia Pretty Easy Glitter Stick, $19.50

PHOTO: Unleashia

Add sparkle to your eye makeup with these Unleashia cream eyeshadow sticks. The formula contains natural and sparkling glitters for dimensional shine while vitamins C and E and aloe vera extract nourish the skin. Available in seven shades.

Pixi Endless Shade Stick Eyeshadow, $24

PHOTO: Pixi

Green tea, aloe and chamomile go into the Pixi eyeshadow sticks, which have a twist-up mechanism that doesn't require sharpening. There are two matte and four shimmer shades available.

Make Up For Ever Aqua Resist Smoky Shadow, $36

PHOTO: Make Up For Ever

Built with a sharpener, you never have to worry about working with a blunt pencil with this Make Up For Ever eyeshadow stick. Available in 14 wearable neutral matte shades, the formula touts 24-hour wear and waterproof capabilities.

Merythod Two Tone and Stick Type Eye Shadow, $39

PHOTO: Merythod

You don't have to dirty your fingers or makeup brushes if you don't want to when using the Merythod eyeshadow stick thanks to the inbuilt sponge tip. The two-tone formula also makes it easy to create a soft Korean-inspired gradient look. Available in eight neutral shade pairs.

Nudestix Magnetic Matte Eye Color, $44

PHOTO: Nudestix

Long-wearing and waterproof, Nudestix has packaged the eyeshadow stick in a box with a mirror sharpener so you can use it on the go, wherever you are. Choose from nine matte shades as well as 12 luminous options.

Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour, $49

PHOTO: Laura Mercier

A fan favourite for its ease of use and pigmented, long-wearing, transfer-proof and crease-resistant formula, the Laura Mercier cream shadow sticks are available in a wide array of colours and shimmery shades.

Chanel Stylo Ombre Et Contour, $53

PHOTO: Chanel

Intensely pigmented and long-wearing, the Chanel cream eyeshadow sticks come in six shade offerings and easily glide onto the skin to create your desired look.

Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Eyeshadow Stick, $53

PHOTO: Bobbi Brown

Vitamin C and E protect the skin while the long-wearing, water-resistant and pigmented shadow sticks make for a quick eyeshadow look. It is available in eight matte and shimmer shades.

