Why we love Longchamp's latest Roseau bags as seen on Mae Tan and Willabelle Ong

You might have seen some fresh, eye-catching arm candy on local influencers like Mae Tan, Willabelle Ong and Rebecca Ten. If you’ve been wondering, it is Longchamp’s newest Roseau bags from their Fall/Winter 2021 collection.

With its practical geometric shape and statement bamboo clasp, the Roseau makes a great daily carryall. This season, the iconic bag has been updated in a range of materials, from smooth cowhide and fuss-free canvas to a glossy embossed crocodile. For more options, some even come with a ’70s-inspired acetate chain shoulder strap.

This structured bag is lightweight and understated, with an eclectic sensibility – everything one could ask for in an everyday bag.

Best of all, it comes in a range of sizes (from XS to L), so you can pick and choose a style that can hold all your daily essentials, whether you’re a phone-and-wallet-only minimalist or an everything-but-the-kitchen-sink kind of woman. Hey, no one’s judging.

Below, we compiled a few of our favourites from the collection that are quintessential bags for an elegant, edgy style.

Roseau chaine mini top handle bag in Ecru, $1020

Roseau chaine top handle bag in Red Kiss, $1360

Roseau crocodile-style calfskin mini top handle bag in Black, $815

Roseau chaine mini top handle bag in Natural, $1020

Roseau crossbody bag in Natural, $730

Roseau Jacquard top handle bag in Taupe/Black, $815

Roseau croco mini top handle bag in Marmalade, $815

Roseau mini top handle bag in Turtledove, $605

Roseau mini top handle bag in Burgundy, $605

Roseau crocodile top handle bag in Gun Metal, $1090

Roseau frame large top handle bag in Cognac, $1440

This article was first published in Her World Online.