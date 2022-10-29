Most parents know that letting kids drink coffee is a big no. Unfortunately, some of them still allow their kids to order coffee-based drinks when they visit cafes or coffee shops.

But parents should be more aware of how it could affect the health of youngsters.

For many years now, paediatricians and health professionals have been consistent. They say that coffee and other caffeinated beverages, such as sodas and sports drinks, can harm children.

However, some parents still disregard the warning and allow their kids to consume those beverages. Experts have discovered that several parents allow children as young as one or two years old to drink coffee.

This is why we should stop letting our kids drink coffee

There are various reasons why adults must never allow children to drink coffee, which contains caffeine. Experts keep emphasising that anything containing caffeine is not advisable for children, especially those under 12.

Firstly, due to their size, it takes less caffeine to impair kids' functioning. While consuming a small amount of coffee cannot affect adults, the same small amount can be overwhelming for a small child.

Excessive caffeine can cause different adverse effects on kids. It includes increased heart rate and blood pressure, anxiety and sleep disturbance, and can also contribute to acid reflux. Caffeine can be dangerous to kids, especially when they consume high doses.

There could be some instances when children show up in the emergency room for having irregular heartbeats. Experts call it tachycardia or rapid heartbeat; which refers to a heart rate of over 100 beats per minute in kids.

A child's limit depends on their body size. The limit will only increase when a child begins to grow large enough to have the ability to metabolise caffeine more readily.

In contrast to this, caffeine can pose adverse effects on kids who are small for their age. Aside from that, they could be even more sensitive to it if they have migraines, heart problems, or seizures.

Why do parents let their children drink coffee?

PHOTO: Pexels

Despite all the disadvantages of kids drinking coffee, some parents still allow it. Sometimes, it could be because even young children ask for caffeinated drinks. They usually ask for it because they see their parent and older siblings doing the same.

Parents perceive drinking coffee as harmless, especially if it is just in tiny amounts. They let the kids drink it, thinking it does not affect their health.What parents hardly notice is the moment they begin doing it, it becomes a slippery slope. It becomes easier for them to let their kids drink it instead of fighting over it.

Coffee no longer comes with just a lump of sugar and cream

We are now living in a world where coffee no longer comes only with sugar and cream. This poses another disadvantage.

The coffee that people commonly consume these days contains little nutritional value.

It is common for coffees nowadays to contain add-ons. Many people enjoy a lot of ways to spice up and fatten up their coffee drink.

While all of it can be delicious, the question is, do your kids need it?

Best kid-friendly drink alternatives

PHOTO: Pexels

Are you a coffee-loving adult who enjoys spending time in a coffee shop with your child? No worries! There is no need for you to stop doing that with your kids just to prevent them from drinking coffee.

There are many kid-friendly drinks that can serve as alternatives for coffee, which are also available in most coffee shops. Here are some:

Hot Chocolate. Every coffee shop offers chocolate drinks; it is not just for kids, but also adults who love drinking them.

Chocolate Milk. Parents know precisely that milk is the best drink option for kids. However, some kids do not prefer regular milk, which is why chocolate milk can be their best option.

Juice. Nothing beats the fresh nutrients your child can get from drinking fruit or vegetable juice.

Smoothies. Kids will never choose coffee over smoothies. It is not just tasty but can also be very beneficial when it comes to their diet and digestion.

