Why you should start drinking green tea

Drinking green tea can sometimes be a bit underrated. It is because many people do not know that green tea contains many compounds that are highly beneficial to a person's health.

According to experts, drinking green tea regularly can help you lose weight. Aside from that, it can also help reduce the risk of several diseases including diabetes, cancer and heart disease.

Drinking about three to five cups of green tea daily is advisable for the best health results.

There are different ways to consume green tea; you may enjoy it hot or cold. Some people love adding its powdered form to desserts and pastries.

One of the most beloved and famous green tea types is matcha. We usually see it offered as a flavour for different pastries, desserts and drinks.

What is matcha?

Matcha is a form of green tea which is made from powdered leaves that also have a vibrant colour. It contains a generous amount of antioxidants.

It is a high-grade green tea grounded in powdered form. Compared to regular green tea, it is grown differently and has higher amounts of caffeine and antioxidants.

PHOTO: Unsplash

Differences between preparing matcha and drinking green tea

The similarity between matcha and green tea is that they both come from the same Camellia Sinesis plant. Aside from that, their nutritional profile also shows many health benefits.

However, even though they are both green teas, they still differ when it comes to flavours, colour, texture and preparation methods.

Green tea is light and fresh, and also has grassy and earthy undertones. Meanwhile, matcha is a soft powder that contains a richer, sweeter flavour and frothy texture.

In terms of nutrition, you can absorb more nutrients from matcha tea as it is made with the entire leaf ground into a powder. Additionally, you may purchase traditional matcha brewing sets that come with a wooden whisk.

With green tea, on the other hand, the leaves are steeped in hot water. After that, the loose tea or tea bags will be discarded.

Reasons why you should start drinking green tea

Drinking green tea may give more benefits than you think it could. Once you find out about its health benefits, you are more likely to become more interested in drinking green tea.

PHOTO: Unsplash

Here are the green tea compounds which can highly benefit your health:

Caffeine

Many people give a negative connotation hearing the word 'caffeine' which could be primarily because of its side effects. However, experts have discovered that caffeine consumption is generally considered to be safe.

Green tea contains caffeine which evidently offers lots of health benefits to the human body.

Caffeine can help increase an individual's cognitive function and alertness. Aside from that, it also helps to ramp up a person's metabolism.

Antioxidants

Green tea also contains abundant antioxidants. These substances help in protecting the cells against free radicals. It plays a vital role in reducing the risk of heart disease, cancer and other diseases.

In summary, antioxidants are substances that help in neutralising the harmful molecules in our body.

Drinking green tea may help protect the body's cells from damage and it helps in reducing the risk of many health problems.

L-theanine

Like most teas, green tea contains the amino acid L-theanine. It is best for improving mental function, as it can sometimes be used for mental impairment, stress and other mental health conditions.

L-theanine is another component of green tea or matcha that has health benefits.

Experts are saying that it may play a part in improving cognitive performance and reducing the stress of an individual.

Is green tea consumption healthy?

PHOTO: Pexels

Indeed, lots of studies have found matcha consumption healthy and beneficial for humans.

Experts can prove the health benefits of regularly drinking green tea or matcha. They also recommend it for people experiencing indigestion, diarrhoea and bloating.

Moreover, they consider matcha or green tea consumption to be safe.

However, it would still be better for certain individuals to avoid or limit drinking it if they need to reduce their caffeine intake. It could primarily be because of certain health conditions.

While matcha offers lots of benefits, it would still be better to pass on drinking it, especially when you are sensitive to caffeine. The caffeine it contains may cause an individual to experience anxiety or disrupt sleep.

In general, matcha can be a good addition to your diet if you do not have other health issues.

Keep in mind that, while consuming matcha, you need to avoid adding other ingredients to your brew.

To fully reap its health benefits, we suggest you only drink matcha with your choice of milk and sugar.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.