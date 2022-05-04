He went from rearing pigs to building a dragon fruit empire

Why I Do What I Do is an original AsiaOne series where we showcase people with uncommon professions and what it takes to get there. In Why I Do What I Do: Asia, a nine-part spin-off, we scour the region for more unconventional jobs and the stories of the people behind them.

When the Nipah virus wiped out swineherd Tang Chon Kok's pig farm, he turned to cultivating dragon fruits. Little did he know that the move which made him the butt of people's jokes would eventually pay off.

At the time, dragon fruits were sold cheaply and many doubted he could make a career out of it. Some 20 years on, the Malaysian now runs a bustling plantation spanning over five acres of land.

Watch on to find out this farmer's secret to success.

editor@asiaone.com