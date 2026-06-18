Wing Seong Fatty's will sell shop space, says co-owner, but brand will not make comeback

Fans of Wing Seong Fatty's Restaurant, we are sorry to share that the eatery will not be reopening in the future.

They currently have no plans to sell the brand name or recipes to a new owner, shared Au Kok Wing, co-owner of the business, during an interview with AsiaOne on Tuesday (June 16).

The restaurant, run by Kok Wing and three of his siblings, had earlier announced via a social media post on April 11 that it will shutter come June 28.

Kok Wing, known affectionately as "Skinny", is the oldest of his siblings. He revealed that the family will be selling the unit they are occupying at Burlington Square, and that his sister is in charge of handling the sale.

Despite having three children and a large family — Kok Wing has nine siblings in total — no one is willing to be a successor, he added.

But even if his children or grandchildren have an interest in taking over the reins, they've been advised against it.

"My mother told my son not to follow in our footsteps because of the long hours and the lack of freedom," shared Kok Wing.

While the imminent closure is saddening news, it is mixed with a sense of relief as well.

"Since I was young, I would always wake up, start work, finish work, and go back home. It's been like that for so many years. Now that the business is closing, it is a little bit sad, but there's nothing we can do because no one wants to take over," said Kok Wing.

"We opened in 1926 and now it is 2026, that's 100 years. We are very tired. Now, I am 76 years old, and no one wants to take over the business. Even my brother is also very tired. That's why we decided to close."

But he doesn't think that the occasion is a gloomy one. "There's nothing to be sad about, not everything lasts forever," he said.

Some of his regulars have visited him and expressed that it is a pity the restaurant is closing.

"But I told them, my restaurant isn't the only one in Singapore, you can go to others," he remarked.

Now that the siblings are retiring, they plan to take a much-needed break after years of running the restaurant.

"It's time to retire, time to sleep, time to eat, and time to travel, said Kok Wing, who also shared that he has upcoming trips to Guangzhou and Australia with his family.

Their staff will also be finding new places to work. Several of them, who are from Myanmar, will take the opportunity to return home and spend time with their families.

"Some of them have not gone home for a few years," he shared.

A century of history

Wing Seong Fatty's Restaurant was founded by Kok Wing's grandfather, Au Yuen. His father, Au Chan Seng, later helped manage the family business as well.

Chan Seng, who was known for his stout build, was affectionately nicknamed "Fatty" by customers.

As several people confused Wing Seong Fatty's Restaurant with neighbouring eateries at its original location on Albert Street, customers began calling the eatery Wing Seong Fatty's.

The restaurant then moved to OG Albert Complex in 1987. Later in 1999, the eatery relocated to its current spot at Burlington Square. Kok Wing has worked across all three locations.

Wing Seong Fatty's Restaurant also became popular with crew from Australian carrier Qantas as well as other international airlines.

During World War II, when Wing Seong Fatty's Restaurant was one of only few eateries on Albert Street, Au Yuen and Chan Seng developed friendships with Australian soldiers who would patronise the restaurant.

They even risked their lives to deliver food parcels to the soldiers who were interned as prisoners of war after Singapore fell to Japanese troops.

During AsiaOne's visit, we saw several Australians dining at the restaurant for the very last time. Some of them also went up to Kok Wing to thank him for his years of service, while others snapped photos with him.

Kok Wing also shared that on June 16, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and chief pilot of Qantas will be dining at Wing Seong Fatty's Restaurant for a final farewell meal.

The eatery is known for its traditional Cantonese zi char fare, such as sweet and sour pork, roast duck, claypot pork liver, stir fried sprouts, homemade tofu and wok-fried beef with spring onions.

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melissateo@asiaone.com

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