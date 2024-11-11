Wingstop and Irvins team up to launch new 'Dangerously Addictive' flavour for limited time only

American fast-food chain Wingstop is teaming up with popular homegrown brand Irvins to launch the new Dangerously Addictive salted egg wings.

According to the brands, the new flavour took a year to perfect.

This marks Irvins' first collaboration with an international fast-casual restaurant.

The local brand, known for its salted-egg-yolk-flavoured products, had also previously worked together with other brands like Nissin and Pezzo.

The Dangerously Addictive salted egg wings will be available from Nov 14 at all Wingstop outlets for a limited time only.

Diners can choose from two combos.

Combo one ($13.90) will include three pieces of the Dangerously Addictive salted egg Boneless Wings and three pieces of Boneless Wings in another flavour of choice. The meal will also be completed with one large set of Voodoo Fries, one Ranch Dip and one regular or canned drink.

Combo two ($57.90) will be a bundle meal recommended for four pax.

It will include 12 pieces of the Dangerously Addictive Boneless Wings and 12 pieces of Classic Wings in two flavours of choice, one large set of Voodoo Fries, Seasoned Fries and Curly Fries each, as well as one set of Mushroom Fritters, four Ranch Dips and four regular or canned drinks.

Special activities

To celebrate the collaboration, there will also be special activities at selected Wingstop outlets over the weekends of Nov 15 to Nov 17 and Nov 29 and Dec 1.

Diners can expect special appearances from the Irvins mascot and claw machine challenges.

In December, customers can also stand a chance to win a Golden Ticket to redeem goodies worth $50 from Irvins and Wingstop.

10 lucky winners will be chosen.

While details on how to win the Golden Ticket haven't been released yet, Wingstop Singapore have been dropping teasers on their social media accounts.

