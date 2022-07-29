Woman fights back after mother-in-law embarrasses her

Once a person gets married, for better or worse, in-laws will be and always be part of their lives. In whatever circumstance, it would be best to figure out how to co-exist and keep the peace in the family. Lucky are those who effortlessly have a good and harmonious relationship with their in-laws.

However, that is not always the case for everyone. Not every married person has a good, if not the best, relationship with the family of their spouse. Even up to now, some people are still trying to get along with their in-laws.

After enduring lots of impoliteness and embarrassment, one woman on Reddit decided to fight back. She was able to save herself from further embarrassment and learned to stand up for herself.

In her post, the 32-year-old woman said she has been married to her 39-year-old husband for a year now and they have been in a relationship for three years.

Unfortunately, she never had the best relationship with her mother-in-law. According to her, her husband's mum usually doesn't include her in most family gatherings or functions.

What's her mother-in-law? Well, the mother-in-law usually claims she thought the woman was busy working.

Understandably, the woman disagrees. She says she has made herself available, but still ends up getting excluded.

The mother-in-law subtly humiliates her

During one gathering, the woman's mum-in-law invited her and her husband Bob for a celebratory dinner at a restaurant. It was meant to celebrate the recovery of her mother-in-law after some health issues.

However, the woman had a prior commitment which is why she came to the venue late. Before the dinner, everyone knew that she would be arriving late.

"Thing was when I arrived at the restaurant, I saw that the table was full [sic]," said the woman.

All the chairs at their table had been taken, and she stood there in complete puzzlement. Unfortunately, no one had saved a seat for her, not even her husband. He and his mum was staring at her, she said.

According to her, "His mom then told me there was no place left for me and that I could either have Bob get up and take his seat or... go home." The woman got upset because of the incident. "Instead of going home, I just went and took an entire table for me," she said.

The husband and his mum did not expect that she would do that. They watched her with their eyes "popping out of their heads". Aside from the two, she also got weird looks from the guests.

"It was awkward, in all honesty," said the woman.

Mother-in-law fights back with son

Despite the awkward situation, she remained firm. She had her dinner at the restaurant and went home after. She even saw her husband and mother-in-law giving her a grudging look on her way out.

The husband got home an hour after she did. He immediately went to her to yell and say how much she embarrassed him and his mum. The two felt embarrassed about what she did in front of the guests.

She then expressed her side and said how she felt after they denied her a seat. Unfortunately, the mother-in-law fought back by using her son against the woman.

The husband told her that it was not his nor his mum's fault that there were no available seats when she arrived. He emphasised that the guests came before her and occupied the seats.

"I told him he could've saved me a chair," she explained. "He said that I could've just left instead."

After that, he reminded her that she was a "guest" and that she shouldn't expect "this level of entitlement" to be accepted.

The woman's husband vented about how she ruined his mum's celebratory dinner.

She was confused about why she was treated that way by her mother-in-law and her husband. She then ended her post wondering if was wrong for her to assume that her husband reserved a seat for her.

Who was in the wrong?

Like most posts from this famous subreddit, the poster asked if fellow users agree or disagree with their actions. Several netizens reacted and commented on the post due to the in-law's toxic behaviour.

Meanwhile, other users pointed out the husband's "mama's boy" attitude after his mum disrespected his wife. We understand the common reactions of netizens because marriages often fall out due to circumstances similar to the woman's experience. However, we also don't know the whole story behind the woman's post.

