Woman gets parents to review her fashion choices, wins over netizens who want more

Fashion is often a personal and subjective matter.

This is most evident when TikTok user Looloopicks sat her parents down to have them rate and commentate on some of her fashion choices.

It's relatively common to check in with a friend about their views on a new top you just got.

But what happens when parents are brought into the mix? Hilarity, of course.

Looloopicks' 52-second clip was shared on TikTok on Jan 28.

While her parents have appeared on the account before, this was the first time they were putting on their fashion critic hat for their daughter.

Netizens fell in love with her parents and were won over by what seemed like their honest feedback.

Many found it rather amusing how the couple almost never agreed on anything.

Take the first outfit as a case in point.

Looloopicks matched a white top with a black skirt before finishing off the look with a lilac jacket.

"Where got people wear jackets and shorts?" her dad asked, while giving a thumb-down to the outfit.

His wife responded that it was a "new kind of look" and labelled him as someone who's "very old-fashioned".

The bickering and disagreements went up a notch when Looloopicks shared her second outfit of shorts, sports bra and a sling bag.

While her mum noted that it's good for the gym, her dad was having none of it.

"Where got people go out of the house wear bra like that?"

He continued his mini 'rant' by mentioning how his daughter cannot wear such clothes and reasserted his opinion by repeating "I'm the father".

Even on the next few combinations she shared, Looloopicks' parents found it a challenge to come to any sort of agreement on what looks nice on their daughter.

In the comments section, netizens shared how hilarious they found the content and some even asked for it to be turned into a series.

"Oh my god, do more please!! Damn funny," one TikTok user shared.

Others simply picked out their favourite line from the clip.

Quite a number of netizens seem to find her dad to be the star of the show.

Looloopicks' bold fashion combinations is a stark contrast to the average Singaporean man it seems.

The Uniqlo Airism oversized T-shirt is so commonly owned by local men that it's been dubbed "the Singapore uniform".

It's not just the shirt though.

It seems like Singaporean men lack creativity when dressing up and it isn't uncommon to find men donning identical clothes, from top to bottom.

