Woman scores Taylor Swift concert tickets 'within 30 minutes', reveals tips for upcoming general sale

To the Swifties who didn't get their concert tickets yet, how's the morning after so far?

With pre-sale tickets selling out within three hours, those looking to attend a Taylor Swift concert are already eyeing Friday's (July 7) general sale.

The Straits Times reported that 1 million virtual queue numbers were issued during pre-sale so July 7 is likely to be just as hectic, if not more.

Before Swifties get too downbeat about the rather unfavourable odds, there might be a way to improve your chances of getting concert tickets.

Clara, who goes by Clarageous on TikTok, miraculously managed to get herself four Category 1 tickets "within 30 minutes" of the start of the sale.

She posted a three-minute-long clip with tips on how she managed to do so.

Having snapped the tickets nice and early, Clara claimed it was "the best day" of her life.

Nice Taylor Swift reference there.

Her preparation to buy the concert tickets actually began before the pre-sale day itself.

So for the general sale, your prep work starts tonight by restarting your Wi-Fi router and logging in to your Ticketmaster account.

On the day itself, switch off devices that'll be "using too much Wi-Fi".

As an example, 15 minutes before the sale began, Clara asked her family to switch off the TV so that devices plugged into their home Wi-Fi were being utilised solely to purchase tickets.

Her next tip was to use multiple devices to purchase the tickets and to have Google Chrome be your browser of choice.

Clara used other browsers too but Chrome got her the tickets, so she labels it the "better choice".

Navigating Ticketmaster

When waiting in the holding area, Clara refreshed her Ticketmaster to "get a better queue number".

Do note that even she categorised this tip as "just speculation".

Another simple tip was to pre-populate your payment methods. Don't forget that you have limited time to purchase the tickets.

During the purchase, avoid any temptation to refresh your browser.

According to Clara, all you have to do is stay.

"I understand when the page is taking a long time to load, you might get anxious but just wait it out," she said.

In the comments section were a myriad of Swifties sharing their experiences from the pre-sale.

One netizen commented: "I got mine in the first 10 minutes!"

Long story short, luck might still play a role in whether you get that Taylor Swift concert ticket.

But with these tips, your chances might have potentially increased. It certainly did Clara no harm.

